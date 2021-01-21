Most Google iOS apps still do not have Apple App Store privacy labels

As of December 8, Apple has been requiring developers submitting new apps and app updates to provide privacy labels that outline the data that each app collects from users when it is installed.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Many app developers, such as Facebook, have complied and now include the privacy labels alongside their apps, but there’s one notable outlier — Google.

Google has not updated its major apps like Gmail, Google Maps, Chrome, and YouTube since December 7 or before, and most Google apps have to date have not been updated with the Privacy Label feature.

On January 5, Google told TechCrunch that the data would be added to its iOS apps “this week or the next week,” but both this week and the next week have come and gone with no update. It has now been well over a month since Google last updated its apps.