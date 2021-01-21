Most Google iOS apps still do not have Apple App Store privacy labels

As of December 8, Apple has been requiring developers submitting new apps and app updates to provide privacy labels that outline the data that each app collects from users when it is installed.
Many app developers, such as Facebook, have complied and now include the privacy labels alongside their apps, but there’s one notable outlier — Google.
Google has not updated its major apps like Gmail, Google Maps, Chrome, and YouTube since December 7 or before, and most Google apps have to date have not been updated with the Privacy Label feature.
On January 5, Google told TechCrunch that the data would be added to its iOS apps “this week or the next week,” but both this week and the next week have come and gone with no update. It has now been well over a month since Google last updated its apps.
MacDailyNews Take: There’s a logical explanation: Google’s list of the data that each of its apps siphons from users probably exceeds Apple’s App Store storage capacity.
Google iOS apps that are currently not updated with privacy labels include: Google Search, Google Maps, Google Calendar, Chrome, Waze, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Photos, Google Home, Gmail, Google Docs, Google Assistant, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google One, Google Earth, YouTube Music, Hangouts, Google Tasks, Google Meet, Google Pay, Google Voice, Google News, Google Podcasts, and more.
5 Comments
It must suck Donkey Balls to be a “Google Anthropoid Product”. Eh? Just Sayin’.
So, using the reasoning of not complying with the alleged almighty Silicon Valley; shouldn’t all of Google’s apps, web sites, etc. (as well as Mac Daily News and others) be silenced from Apple — like Parler was?
And then using that same logic; shouldn’t Apple and Google fall on their own swords and shut themselves down for the violence in Seattle and other cities last night — after their preferred candidate took the helm in DC?
I’m reasonably sure that both Apple and or Google devices were used in last nights attacks.
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
Agreed. The coordinated takedown of some upstart competitor is extremely dangerous to the open platform roots of big tech.
Google will push their noncompliance of AppStore privacy disclosure as far as they can, so that they can suck as much data down, before they have to show their hand.