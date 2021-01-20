Apple Car could be assembled by Kia and made in USA

According to Korean site eDaily, Hyundai subsidiary Kia could be the company responsible for assembling the Apple Car – and it would do so in its Georgia plant.

Tom Pritchard for Tom’s Guide:

Originally Korean car firm Hyundai was set to be the frontrunner for Apple Car production, but according to Korean site eDaily, it’ll be Kia doing all that work. Hyundai decided against manufacturing the Apple Car because it’s currently more interested in growing its own brand. There are also concerns that Apple may want to take charge in the project and leave Hyundai as an OEM factory for Apple’s motoring interests. However Kia, which is a subsidiary of Hyundai, has been selected as a suitable replacement. The company recently announced that it will be developing customized vehicles for third parties… Kia is also set to use its Georgia plant during its business with Apple, and it’s expected that it will then be the home of Apple Car production in the U.S.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Car rumors resurfaced last month, first with a report from Economic Daily News saying it was due as soon as 2021, and shortly thereafter, a Reuters report about production possibly starting by 2024.

Shortly thereafter, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the market is “too bullish about Apple Car” and that 2025 would be the very earliest we could see the vehicle launch and says realistically, 2028 or later is possible.

Apple reportedly has a new battery design that could radically reduce the cost of batteries and increase the vehicle’s range.