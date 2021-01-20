Apple stock makes bullish move ahead of earnings

The stock market rally continued Wednesday as the Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 gapped up to new highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged a bit despite a bullish move upward for Apple stock.

Ken Shreve for Investor’s Business Daily:

The stock market continues to perform well despite five distribution days for the S&P 500. That might seem like a high distribution day count, but only one of the days had the feel of true institutional selling. That’s when the S&P 500 slumped 1.5% in higher volume on Jan. 4.

Inside the Dow Jones, Apple shares jumped 3% ahead of next week’s earnings report. Results are due Wednesday [January 27th] after the close. Apple still boasts a strong technical picture as it sits just below an alternate entry of 138.89, 10 cents above its Dec. 29 intraday high.

Microsoft (MSFT) gapped above its 50-day moving average, rising nearly 4%. It’s in position for a breakout try over a 227.28 buy point. It also reports earnings next week, with results due Tuesday after the close.

Apple and Microsoft are Leaderboard stocks.