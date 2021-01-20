Apple is driving Ultra Wideband adoption

Because of Apple’s promotion of devices with Ultra Wideband capabilities, applications based on UWB technology have increased and have a broader coverage, according to Digitimes Research.

Ashley Huang for DigiTimes:

Apple has adopted the UWB technology for iPhone 11 and 12 series, Apple Watch 6 and HomePod mini… However, Apple seems to be uninterested in joining UWB Alliance or FiRa (fine ranging) Consortium but prefers Car Connectivity Consortium in which it is expected to promote addition of UWB technology to digital car keys. NXP Semiconductors, at its NXP Connects 2020 taking place in the Netherlands in October, presented scenarios of applying UWB technology and urged standardization of UWB specifications.

MacDailyNews Note: The Apple‑designed U1 chip uses Ultra Wideband technology for spatial awareness — allowing iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 6, and HomePod mini to precisely locate other U1‑equipped Apple devices. Ultra Wideband technology uses the same technology to randomize data found in other supported Apple devices:

• MAC address randomization as other supported Apple devices

• Wi-Fi frame sequence number randomization

When use of Ultra Wideband is prohibited in your region, such as while traveling in aircraft, Ultra Wideband can be turned off by turning on airplane mode. To turn on airplane mode, open Control Center, then tap the Airplane Mode Switch button. You can also turn airplane mode on or off in Settings. When airplane mode is on, the Airplane Mode icon appears in the status bar.