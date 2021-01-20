Former Warner Bros. marketing honcho JP Richards joins Apple TV+ team

JP Richards has been appointed head of film marketing strategy at Apple TV+, reporting to Zack Van Amburg. Deadline reports that Richards will start the job next month, when his exit from Warner Bros is official.

Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:

Last November, he left his position as Co-President of Worldwide Marketing at Warner Bros, one of several well regarded marketing executives who exited in the WarnerMedia restructure.

Richards will help spearhead the growing ambitions of Apple’s original film slates.

Richards spent six years at Warner Bros… While there, he oversaw campaigns for Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Joker, A Star is Born, IT Chapter 1 and 2, They Shall Not Grow Old, The Lego Movies, The Conjuring Series, Creed and Creed 2. In his dozen years at Universal, he hatched digital campaigns for The Bourne Identity, Fast & Furious and Despicable Me franchises, among other films.

Apple is ramping up after launching a year ago under Worldwide Video heads Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht. Last week, it spent big for the worldwide rights to the package Kitbag, which Ridley Scott will direct with Joaquin Phoenix playing French leader Napoleon Bonaparte.