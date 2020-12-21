‘Apple Car’ said to debut in September 2021

According to Taiwanese supply chain sources cited by Economic Daily News, Apple plans to release the Apple Car in September 2021, at least two years earlier than the original plan.
The key supply chain in Taiwan confirmed that Apple expects to release the Apple Car in September next year, at least two years earlier than the original plan. Its prototype has been tested on the roads in California, USA.
Although the Taiwanese factories named are quite low-key, many domestic auto parts factories have recently begun to “move up”, revealing the news of the upcoming Apple Car order. Among them, Heda’s new plant in Dapu Meiyuan, Chiayi is accelerating the deployment of AI intelligent production lines, and six new production lines will be put into operation in the second quarter of next year.
Heqin is also actively expanding production across the strait. Taiwan’s Quanxing plant is expected to complete the relocation and mass production by the end of the year, and the expansion of the fifth workshop of the Jiaxing Hexin plant is scheduled to complete the relocation in the second quarter of next year.
Futian’s second phase plant in Tongluo is expected to be put into operation next year. The production capacity of electric vehicle power motor components for the first and second phase plants can be increased from the current 400,000 sets per year to 1 million sets in one fell swoop, and the power integration system will increase to more than 400,000 sets.
According to the executives of a major electric vehicle supply chain manufacturer, with the order shipment and assembly completed, dozens of Apple Car’s first prototype cars have been secretly tested on the road in California.
MacDailyNews Take: If we see an “Apple Car” in 2021, that would certainly be a huge surprise as we would’ve expected far more leaks by now. It takes years to develop a new vehicle, even for seasoned automakers, which provides a huge amount of time over which leaks are guaranteed to occur.
5 Comments
This is a far cry from making computers and phones…….
I worry about Apple getting too big and not buiding as solid a project as they usually do…..I still own a Cube computer…..and an articulating arm (grapefruit) computer….
Unless it competes with the Mustang…not interested.
Comes with a cheese grater grill for superior ventilation efficiency.
What product has Apple released in the last 10 yrs that’s been a dog? Anecdotally, I’m not a fan of the subscription focus—at all—but answering the question purely on “hardware” terms, I’d say “zero.” In fact, all releases have maintained an upward trajectory and some have actively propelled upwardly…per industry reviews and popularity.
With this in mind, if this report is true, I think there’s little concern the car (whatever than means) will not be a “solid project.” Apple currently has top in class, or top of class with iPhone, tablet, ear buds/phone, Watch and chips that will soon populate the entire CPU line-up. Per the chips…it’s at the front end of what’s possible.
All this to say, trading/selling AAPL anytime soon is WAY MORE of a gamble than holding (seems needless to say). I’ve read more than a few times the S & P is setting up for 10-20% gains in the next couple of yrs and will this kind of news and activity from Apple, 10-20% seems conservative.
Yep, I can’t wait to spend 70K+ for a vehicle that is totally sealed, with a glued in battery pack and only has one seat for the driver. It will cost another 10K for each additional seat and 20K for a “storage” area. The electrical connector will of course be proprietary and will be different with every new model year. And its anodized aluminum body is only available in silver, space gray or rose gold.