Apple Mac revenue rose 50% year-over-year in Q3

Driven largely by continued COVID-19 work-from-home and remote learning needs, Apple’s Mac revenue rose 50% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2020 as global PC unit shipments increased 18%, according to Goldman Sachs.

Apple’s M1 is the most powerful chip the company has ever created and the first chip designed specifically for the Mac. M1 is optimized for Mac systems in which small size and power efficiency are critically important. As a system on a chip (SoC), M1 combines numerous powerful technologies into a single chip, and features a unified memory architecture for dramatically improved performance and efficiency. M1 is the first personal computer chip built using cutting-edge 5-nanometer process technology and is packed with an astounding 16 billion transistors, the most Apple has ever put into a chip. It features the world’s fastest CPU core in low-power silicon, the world’s best CPU performance per watt, the world’s fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer, and breakthrough machine learning performance with the Apple Neural Engine. As a result, M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster GPU performance, and up to 15x faster machine learning, all while enabling battery life up to 2x longer than previous-generation Macs. With its profound increase in performance and efficiency, M1 delivers the biggest leap ever for the Mac.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall writes that Apple’s Mac revenues rose 50% year-over-year. The Cupertino tech giant is also likely to see continued gains as users adopt M1-equipped Macs for their performance upgrades. Taking a look at the broader market, Hall notes that PC makers shipped a combined 81.8 million units in the third quarter. That beats Goldman Sachs’ estimates by 11%. Those numbers also represent an 18% year-over-year increase. Desktop units appeared to be doing worse compared to 2019, with an 18% decrease. Notebooks sales, on the other hand, are booming. Sales of laptop devices were 36% higher in the third quarter year-over-year, beating Goldman Sachs estimates by 16%.

MacDailyNews Take: Wait until the word finally percolates down to Joe and Jane Sixpack that Apple’s M1 Macs run rings around the “very best” x86 Windows PC dreck.