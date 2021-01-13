Belkin issues recall of Portable Wireless Charger + Stand over fire and shock hazards

Belkin has initiated a voluntary recall of all units of the Belkin Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition, WIZ003, and will be offering a full refund to all purchasers.

A manufacturing defect in the power supply unit can cause the charger to malfunction and overheat, posing fire and shock hazards.

No injuries or property damage have been reported, and no other Belkin wireless chargers or any other Belkin products are affected by this recall.

If you have purchased the Belkin Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition, WIZ003, it is important that you immediately stop using it, disconnect it from any power supply, and contact us for further instructions.

Affected products are:

• With serial numbers: 35B01DO6029400-35B01DO6033704, 35B01DO5010350-35B01DO5014350, 35B01DO6016560-35B01DO6020560, 35B01DO5014500-35B01DO5020003, 35B01DO6010001-35B01DO6010500 and 35B01DO6010501-35B01DO6015500;

• The serial numbers can be located on the battery pack.