Social media platform Parler, which has gone dark after being cut off by major service providers that accused the app of failing to police content, may never return online, said its CEO John Matze.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) cut Parler off its servers this weekend for failing to effectively moderate violent content. Alphabet Inc’s Google and Apple also removed Parler from Google Play and the App Store, respectively.
Elizabeth Culliford for Reuters:
Matze said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday that he does not know when or if it will return.
“It could be never,” he said. “We don’t know yet.”
Matze said that Parler was talking to more than one cloud computing service but refused to disclose names, citing the likelihood of harassment for the companies involved. He said the best thing would be if Parler could get back on Amazon. Parler on Monday filed a lawsuit against the company, which Amazon.com Inc said has no merit.
Matze said the company was considering suing other vendors but declined to say more.
MacDailyNews Note: Earlier today, Apple CEO Tim Cook told CBS This Morning, “Parler has some issues with moderation. Our hope is that they do that and get back on the store… We suspended them, we did not ban them.”
So its OK for dems to riot and burn our cities month after month???? And for Dem politicians to make direct threats and direct calls for violence again Trump supporters? Fuck you all.
Libturds are too fucking stupid to comprehend what they have done, Parlor should sue and own Amazon
I understand companies like Apple have ToS but this is just plain wrong in so many ways, and I hope that this wrong will be made right.
…And what about Twitter and Facebook and others that Apple and others are not targeting that have much more and much worse on their platforms? This is simply a politically motivated monopolistic move, at the expense of free speech.
I am fairly certain that MILLIONS agree with what I just said.
Civil war is coming. The enemies foreign are the CCP and domestic are the DEMS. War NOW!
Apple is now an enemy of America and an enemy of freedom of expression. Apple is the man speaking on the huge screen in the 1984 ad. Apple must be smashed for freedom lovers to thrive.
Apple was following standard protocol, Parler wasn’t removing or even considering removing content against the App Store guidelines, so they responded the same as they did with removing Fortnite.
Apple actually “sells” disgusting content filled with racism and sexism and sexual deviancy and sexual violence on Apple TV and Apple Music. Apple profits from its sales of garbage so it has a lot of nerve saying anything to Parler, which is simply a platform for people to freely exchange ideas. But then, you and Apple can’t handle “free speech”.
Hate speech is now categorized as something that hurts your feelings?
Well damn, glad I didn’t purchase that iPhone 12 and the upcoming iPad Mini. Without Parler, those are just some worthless pieces of electronic junk to me, because fuck Twitter.