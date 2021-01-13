Social media platform Parler, which has gone dark after being cut off by major service providers that accused the app of failing to police content, may never return online, said its CEO John Matze.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) cut Parler off its servers this weekend for failing to effectively moderate violent content. Alphabet Inc’s Google and Apple also removed Parler from Google Play and the App Store, respectively.

Elizabeth Culliford for Reuters:

Matze said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday that he does not know when or if it will return. “It could be never,” he said. “We don’t know yet.” Matze said that Parler was talking to more than one cloud computing service but refused to disclose names, citing the likelihood of harassment for the companies involved. He said the best thing would be if Parler could get back on Amazon. Parler on Monday filed a lawsuit against the company, which Amazon.com Inc said has no merit. Matze said the company was considering suing other vendors but declined to say more.

MacDailyNews Note: Earlier today, Apple CEO Tim Cook told CBS This Morning, “Parler has some issues with moderation. Our hope is that they do that and get back on the store… We suspended them, we did not ban them.”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers to numerous to mention individually for the heads up.]