The best shows on Apple TV+

Tim Surette for TV Guide:

If you’re only now activating your free trial or you haven’t been paying attention since launch, you’re probably wondering which Apple TV+ originals to watch. The good news is that Apple TV+ hasn’t pegged any genre to focus on, so it has a little bit of everything: comedy, drama, horror, Tom Hanks, and more, including arguably the best documentary film and children’s movie of the year. Apple TV+ has a ton of shows from other networks to subscribe to, but for the sake of simplicity, we’ve limited our list to the best Apple TV+ originals. • Boys State: For fans of: Politics, Lord of the Flies, the future of America, chaos • Dickinson: For fans of: Period pieces with anachronisms, Wiz Khalifa; Number of seasons: 2 (new episodes of Season 2 premiere each Friday, already renewed for Season 3) • For All Mankind: For fans of: The Mercury Seven, space travel, the volatile politics of the ’60s and ’70s; Number of seasons: 1 (Season 2 coming Feb. 19) • Little America: For fans of: The immigrant experience, anthologies, crying your eyes out in a good way; Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for Season 2, date TBD) • The Morning Show: For fans of: The Newsroom, #MeToo, A-listers; Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for Season 2, date TBD) • Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet: For fans of: Workplace comedies, the video game industry; Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for Season 2, date TBD) • Servant: For fans of: Psychological horror from M. Night Shyamalan, babies, food; Number of seasons: 1 (Season 2 coming Jan. 15) • Ted Lasso: For fans of: Making fun of Americans, making fun of the British, sports, feeling good; Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for Seasons 2 and 3, date TBD) • Tiny World: For fans of: Planet Earth, adorable wittle cuddle creatures; Number of seasons: 1 • Visible: Out on Television: For fans of: The LGBTQ+ community, the progressive movement, television history • Wolfwalkers: For fans of: The wonderful Cartoon Saloon films, wolves, Irish accents

MacDailyNews Take: If you’re completely new to Apple TV+, start with Ted Lasso then Wolfwalkers and work your way through Apple TV+’s quality content from there. You’ll be glad you did.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]