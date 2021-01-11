Parler sues Amazon over site takedown

Parler, a social networking service that advocated free speech before it was deplatformed has sued Amazon.com on Monday, accusing its Amazon Web Services (AWS) hosting service of violating antitrust law by suspending Parler’s account.
Parler are thought to have sued Amazon, rather than Apple and Google, as “both the apps and the website are written to work with AWS’s technology,” the lawsuit reads. “Without AWS, Parler is finished as it has no way to get online” without major code rewrites.
In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court in Seattle, Parler said Amazon’s decision to effectively shutter its account was “apparently motivated by political animus” and “apparently designed to reduce competition in the microblogging services market to the benefit of Twitter.”
Parler is seeking a court order requiring Amazon to reinstate its account, and blocking it from suspending services it had contracted for. It is also seeking unspecified triple damages.
Google and Apple had already removed Parler from their app stores towards the end of last week saying it had failed to comply with their content-moderation requirements.
Parler has been online since 2018, and may return if it can find an alternative host.
However, chief executive John Matze told Fox News on Sunday that “every vendor from text message services to email providers to our lawyers all ditched us too”.
“We’re going to try our best to get back online as quickly as possible, but we’re having a lot of trouble because every vendor we talk to says they won’t work with us because if Apple doesn’t approve and Google doesn’t approve, they won’t,” he added.
Parler’s users included the Republican Senator Ted Cruz… He had about five million followers on the platform – more than his tally on Twitter. “Why should a handful of Silicon Valley billionaires have a monopoly on political speech?” he tweeted over the weekend.
Amazon said it couldn’t provide services to “a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence.”
However, “Friday night one of the top trending tweets on Twitter was ‘Hang Mike Pence,’” Parler said in its complaint, yet AWS “has no plans nor has it made any threats to suspend Twitter’s account. AWS’s decision to effectively terminate Parler’s account is apparently motivated by political animus. It is also apparently designed to reduce competition in the microblogging services market to the benefit of Twitter.”
The case is Parler LLC v Amazon Web Services Inc., 21-cv-31, U.S. District Court, Western District of Washington.
Parler then went offline shortly after 3am EST Monday after Amazon booted the platform off its web hosting service, effectively shutting the site down until it can find a new hosting partner or fund its own servers.
CEO John Matze said he was doing more than Facebook and Twitter to try and remove violent content from his app. In a statement Monday morning self declared libertarian Matze said: ‘Evaluated objectively, our system worked as well or better than the methods used by our competitors, while adhering to our principles.’
Matze argued ‘up until Friday afternoon it seemed Apple, Amazon and Google agreed’ the app had been effective in their efforts to remove ‘objectionable content’, adding: ‘You can expect the war on competition and free speech to continue, but don’t count us out.’
Matze had initially said that Parler might be unavailable for ‘up to a week as we rebuild from scratch’, but now says it might be offline for longer. Google and Apple both booted Trump friendly Gab from their app stores in 2017 and it was left internet-homeless for a time. It now hosts through its own servers.
Critics have continued to slammed the big tech giants for purging free speech in the wake of Donald Trump’s Twitter ban.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple on Saturday removed the Parler app from the App Store. Parler, which bills itself as “the world’s town square” where users can “speak freely and openly,” was removed because Apple said the alternative to Twitter was fostering “direct threats of violence and calls to incite lawless action.”
Apple’s App Review Board wrote to the developers of Parler, in part:
We have determined that the measures you describe are inadequate to address the proliferation of dangerous and objectionable content on your app.
Parler has not upheld its commitment to moderate and remove harmful or dangerous content encouraging violence and illegal activity, and is not in compliance with the App Store Review Guidelines… Specifically, we have continued to find direct threats of violence and calls to incite lawless action in violation of Guideline 1.1 – Safety – Objectionable Content…
While there is no perfect system to prevent all dangerous or hateful user content, apps are required to have robust content moderation plans in place to proactively and effectively address these issues.
For these reasons, your app will be removed from the App Store until we receive an update that is compliant with the App Store Review Guidelines and you have demonstrated your ability to effectively moderate and filter the dangerous and harmful content on your service.
Apple’s reasoning for pulling Parler is fine, if applied uniformly.
Yet, Twitter, Facebook, etc. remain available on Apple’s App Store.
Anyone who claims that Twitter and/or Facebook have robust content moderation in place that effectively removes harmful or dangerous content that encourages violence and illegal activity is either ignorant or lying.
So, which is it, Apple?
• A society that gets rid of all its troublemakers goes downhill. ― Robert A. Heinlein
• Here’s to the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers… – Apple, Think Different™ campaign, 1997
They should sue Apple too.
Apple remove the app because it was supposedly used to organize violence. Besides the fact that it BS, Apple should stop selling the iPhone because it was used to access the app
We are moving deeper into a period where truth is decreed from limited sources and discovery and self-determination of the truth is being curtailed.
This contemporary reality is being advocated by the left.
Glenn Greenwald’s article today said that all the planning for the capitol storming was done on Facebook. I don’t see everyone falling over themselves to blame or ban the FB app.
Parler dose not have a private group feature with approval via a moderator and group notification. Parler is built around individual posts. Anything an individual post on Parler is open for everyone to see. Parler is a poor choice group organization. If there is evidence of coordinated efforts to “mob” the capital then evidence of those post should be easy to find.
Honest and serous question: Dose anyone have a record of the criminal activity on Parler ?
Their will obvious be crazy people post on all platforms but is their evidence of an actual crime using the platform to organize the mob. But show us the evidence of how Parler platform enabled the mob.
FB groups with moderator control of group audience that shares maps and files would be the platform for crazy people.
Maybe this was an excuse to eliminate competition.
I don’t like anybody being censored or taking away from the right to post a message on Twitter or Face(book). I don’t agree with that, I don’t accept that… “Let’s see, I, as the judge of the Holy Inquisition, will punish you because I think what you’re saying is harmful.”
Where is the law, where is the regulation, what are the norms? This is an issue of government, this is not an issue for private companies.
Facebook’s decision to silence the current leader of the United States calls for a debate on freedom of expression, the free exchange of information on the web, democracy and the role of the companies that administer [social] networks.
— Andrés Manuel López Obrado, President of Mexico
I think that the ban of Donald Trump on Twitter is an unacceptable act of censorship… Among the people who have Twitter accounts are cold-blooded murderers (Putin or Maduro)… For many years, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have been used as a base for Putin’s ‘troll factory’ and similar groups from other authoritarian countries. Those who denied COVID-19 exist freely and communicate on Twitter. Their words have cost thousands of lives. And yet, it was Trump who got banned publicly and ostentatiously. Such selectivity indicates that this was an act of censorship.
— Alexei Navalny, leader of Russian opposition to Vladimir Putin
You’re losing, Dem/Lib/Prog Big Brothers.
I follow MacDailyNews on Parler because Twitter had become too toxic.
Here’s what happens today on Parler, it’s gone because of Amazon:
https://parler.com/profile/MacDailyNews/posts
None of this is about “safety,” it’s about purposely inflating a threat in order to assert political and cultural dominance.
Imagine thinking that the pattern of unaccountable corporations orchestrating increasingly extreme purges of political speech is a positive development for society? Idiots.
The justification about the risk of further “violence” is total bullshit. This was a political calculation, and a capitulation to hysterical babies. If you are cheering it, you are an authoritarian dupe with the foresight of a fruit fly.
The new corporate authoritarian liberal-left monoculture is going to be absolutely ruthless — and in 9 days it is merging with the state. This only the beginning.
The most extreme, coordinated corporate censorship offensive in modern history and liberals/leftists are in a mindless celebratory stupor. Pathetic.
Corporate liberals and leftists have been absolutely obsessed with purging the internet of political undesirables since 2016, and this “crisis” is the perfect opportunity to finally fulfill their deepest authoritarian wish.
(Michael Tracey posts copied from a social network that shall remain nameless due to authoritarian censorship.)
I guess we see why these corporations hated Trump. He wasn’t beholden to them…and that’s just not allowed. Enter Biden….
Those who think Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, etc. are doing the right thing, should listen to the words of those who are much smarter:
“Withholding information is the essence of tyranny. Control of the flow of information is the tool of the dictatorship.” ― Bruce Coville
“Free societies…are societies in motion, and with motion comes tension, dissent, friction. Free people strike sparks, and those sparks are the best evidence of freedom’s existence.” ― Salman Rushdie
“All censorships exist to prevent anyone from challenging current conceptions and existing institutions. All progress is initiated by challenging current conceptions, and executed by supplanting existing institutions. Consequently, the first condition of progress is the removal of censorship.” ― George Bernard Shaw
Tim Cook is a weak individual who is seemingly obsessed with appearing saintly to a certain class of cretins who call themselves “progressives,” but who are anything but.
Having been stung over a prolonged period of time by Facebook’s unilateral, unexplained blocking of links and emails for a nonprofit I work with, I have to agree with the sentiment here, even if I don’t like it. Unless the government is moderating and/or running a social media platform, I don’t buy the “freedom of speech” argument – just my opinion. But I do see the lack of consistency with which these companies are shutting Parler down. Do I think Parler is dangerous and that it attracts a crowd more prone to violence and hate, yes, but ANY is unacceptable. So just because other platforms have more diluted violent or hateful content, doesn’t make them any less despicable.
That said, what Apple is saying is “at least make a good-faith effort to moderate content.” Parler is saying “we won’t do any.” Different but only by a little.
But I wonder, how many of us have registered for the Feds Do Not Call List? And how often do you get spam calls?
But let me be clear – I think it is the right thing to do to shut down Parler and Trump on social media because of their role in inciting violence. If Twitter and Facebook can shut this sort of activity down, well, then, that would be sufficient.
You should change your name to “bullshit.” You are in idiot if you think shutting down Paler and Trump is right. But you can’t expect more from someone stupid enough to vote for a dementia patient.
Parler is NOT saying “we won’t do any.” Quite the opposite:
CEO John Matze said he was doing more than Facebook and Twitter to try and remove violent content from his app. In a statement Monday morning self declared libertarian Matze said: ‘Evaluated objectively, our system worked as well or better than the methods used by our competitors, while adhering to our principles.’
That said, what Apple is saying is “at least make a good-faith effort to moderate content.” Parler is saying “we won’t do any.” Different but only by a little.
Not True.
parler has an enforcement policy to removal illegal content. Show us the illegal content.
What parler dose not do is use AI to monitor and flag “unacceptable” content based on keywords via editorial decisions
To understand why the establishment is trying to remove President Trump, look no further than what President Trump did with prescription drugs, dramatically lowering prices for American citizens.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-delivering-lower-prescription-drug-prices-americans/
That sort of thing simply cannot stand. Large sums of money are involved and the swamp is powered by money generated from running roughshod over American citizens in every way possible.
President Trump was accountable to no donor class, hence he had to go by whatever means possible. If it took the mass-mailing blank ballots without maintaining any chain of custody, unapproved by state legislatures unconstitutionally, resulting in fraudulent election results, so be it.
Downvote away, those cannot handle the truth!
So now MDN is going to lecture us on the 1st Amendment. lol, going downhill quickly.
I would reply, but I am not sure what I am allowed to say on MDN any more. It would be nice to have clear published guidelines and an avenue of appeal like Apple provides for App Store denials. However, this is MDN’s site and they can apply whatever policies they like, because that is the way the First Amendment works. Nobody is required to help me get my message out if they disagree with it.
I wonder how Obama and the gang plan to get rid of OBiden.
I would rather he die of natural causes…like covid, wouldn’t it be ironic with the way he wears two masks and won’t let anyone within 100 feet of him.
People should attend his funeral sitting in their cars and honk when it’s over, maybe throw their masks on his grave.
Oh sorry, was just dreaming and didn’t realize I was typing…🤭
They will just arkancide him, just like the others that they didn’t like. He was just a tool to get the slut in office since it was obvious that even libturds would not vote for her.
Good God, you people are all paranoid and in need of medication and counseling not to mention an education in modern civics. Move to South America with the rest of the former nazi’s and confederates.