Dell intros Mac-friendly UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD (5K2K) monitor

Dell this week introduced several new monitors, including the Mac-friendly UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD (5K2K) monitor. The UltraSharp 40 or “U4021QW” is the world’s first 40-inch ultrawide curved monitor with a 5120×2160 resolution, also known as WUHD or 5K2K.
This is not a true 5K resolution and instead works out to around 140 PPI, which is equivalent to a 32-inch 4K display, but with 33% more viewing space.
With a 21:9 aspect ratio, the UltraSharp 40 is ideal for users who want lots of screen real estate within a single display, but without compromising on resolution… The UltraSharp 40 is one of the only ultrawide monitors with a “4K” resolution, with most having a lower QHD resolution of 2560×1440.
A built-in Thunderbolt 3 port allows the UltraSharp 40 to be connected to a compatible Mac with a single cable, and the monitor can power a MacBook Pro with up to 90W of pass-through charging. Other connectivity includes two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, three 10Gbps USB-A ports, one USB Type-B upstream port, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone/audio jack on the back of the monitor, plus one 15W USB-C port and another 10Gbps USB-A port on the bottom of the monitor for quick access.
Dell says the UltraSharp 40 is a 10-bit display that covers 100% of the sRGB and 98% of the DCI-P3 color spaces, producing 1.07 billion colors. However, for a high-end monitor, peak brightness is relatively low at 300 nits.
MacDailyNews Take: Guess Mikey is glad Apple didn’t follow his stupid advice. We wouldn’t connect a Dell anything to our Macs for any price*.
We currently very happily driving dual 4K displays (LG 27UK850-W units, $449.97 at Amazon) when at our desks with 16-inch MacBook Pro units (AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB).
*But, feel free to test our resolve, Mikey, given your access to enormous sums.
3 Comments
“Dell says the UltraSharp 40 will be available beginning January 28, with pricing starting at $2,099.99 in the United States.”
I’ve got a dual monitor setup, and find it surprisingly not as helpful as I thought it would be. I keep the second monitor off most of the time. The need to be close to one monitor keeps the other out of view, so it is always too far away in the corner of my eye.
It’s off for tabbed web surfing, writing and art, on for video editing and using discord and d20 at the same time.
What’s the saying, ” I can forgive, but never forget!”
It says Dell on it, so………that’s a no.
So, not true 5K but, will videos like this be brighter, colorful and crisper?
This was just the beginning of the vile hatred of this country towards one man. Beyond the pale of the usual hatred one side gives to the other depending on what color jersey is in power in the Swamp.
But the bigger question I have, is not about this monitor, but to Apple and Tim Cook, Why, with threatening comments like that, does Madonna have a spot on your iTunes? Why, are her songs still for sale? Why, was she not deplatformed? Show me where Apple addressed Modonna regarding her “TOS” when she speaks at protests against certain people in such a manner?
Does the UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD (5K2K) monitor have internal speakers that will allow consversations like from this person (see time stamp 5:17) to come in loud and clear or do you need to purchase external speakers?
But the bigger question I have, this also not about this monitor, but to Apple and Tim Cook, Why, has such inciteful divisive comments like that by her was she never deplatformed by Twitter. And is still there on Twitter today, and because of that, why is the Twitter App still on The App Store? Show me where you addressed Twitter regarding their TOS allowing people like that, to speak at protests against certain people in such a manner?
Still waiting…