Dell intros Mac-friendly UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD (5K2K) monitor

Dell this week introduced several new monitors, including the Mac-friendly UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD (5K2K) monitor. The UltraSharp 40 or “U4021QW” is the world’s first 40-inch ultrawide curved monitor with a 5120×2160 resolution, also known as WUHD or 5K2K.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

This is not a true 5K resolution and instead works out to around 140 PPI, which is equivalent to a 32-inch 4K display, but with 33% more viewing space.

With a 21:9 aspect ratio, the UltraSharp 40 is ideal for users who want lots of screen real estate within a single display, but without compromising on resolution… The UltraSharp 40 is one of the only ultrawide monitors with a “4K” resolution, with most having a lower QHD resolution of 2560×1440.

A built-in Thunderbolt 3 port allows the UltraSharp 40 to be connected to a compatible Mac with a single cable, and the monitor can power a MacBook Pro with up to 90W of pass-through charging. Other connectivity includes two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, three 10Gbps USB-A ports, one USB Type-B upstream port, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone/audio jack on the back of the monitor, plus one 15W USB-C port and another 10Gbps USB-A port on the bottom of the monitor for quick access.

Dell says the UltraSharp 40 is a 10-bit display that covers 100% of the sRGB and 98% of the DCI-P3 color spaces, producing 1.07 billion colors. However, for a high-end monitor, peak brightness is relatively low at 300 nits.