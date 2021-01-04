Apple stock’s worst drop since October leads Big Tech slump

Apple stock’s drop led the largest technology companies lower in the first trading day of the year, suffering its worst decline in more than two months amid a broad market sell-off.

Bloomberg News:

Shares of the iPhone maker fell as much as 4.5% on Monday, on track for its biggest drop since Oct. 31. Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. shares all fell at least 2.6%, compared with a 2.5% decline in the S&P 500 Index.

The U.S. equity market tumbled on Monday after ending 2020 at an all-time high. Technology megacaps including Apple and Amazon, which were among the top performers last year, were particularly hard hit in the sell-off, which was driven by concern that a surge in coronavirus cases could crimp the nascent economic recovery.