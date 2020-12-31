Happy New Year!

An eventful, important year is about to begin for Apple. Even more so than the, uh… rather eventful 2020 which started with the Apple reporting all-time record Q1 quarterly revenue of $91.8 billion, delivering a new redesigned Maps for all users in the United States, unveiling the new iPad Pro with LiDAR Scanner and trackpad support in iPadOS, and an updated MacBook Air with faster performance, the new Magic Keyboard, twice the storage, and a new lower price of $999.

Next, Apple revealed the second generation iPhone SE, a powerful new iPhone featuring a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, Apple and Google partnering on COVID-19 contact tracing technology, a major update to Logic Pro X, and a new 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring the new Magic Keyboard with double the storage.

In June, Apple announced the momentous Mac transition to Apple silicon, previewed macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14. Apple then unveiled their roadmap to achieve zero carbon for its supply chain and products by 2030, the allocation of more than $400 million to combat the California housing crisis, the expansion of Apple’s iPhone repair service program in over 700 new locations in the U.S., a major update to the 27-inch iMac with improvements to the display, camera, speakers, and mics, and Phil Schiller advancing to Apple Fellow.

Then we had the launches of macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14, the eighth-generation iPad debut, an all-new iPad Air, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple One bundle, the launches of iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the debut of HomePod mini, the first M1-powered Macs (M1 MacBook Air, 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro, and M1 Mac mini), the debut of the all-new AirPods Max over-ear headphones, capped off with the launch of Apple Fitness+.

We can’t wait to see what 2021 brings!

Thank you very much for visiting MacDailyNews, contributing to our operations, and patronizing our sponsors. We really appreciate your visits, contributions, and comments!

To those of you who’ve sent us links, and to all of the MacDailyNews regulars, an extra special thank you!

In 2021, we expect another record year for Apple Inc. and hope for an improvement over 2020. We can’t wait to cover it all!

But first: Happy New Year, everyone!