The Independent reviews Apple’s AirPods Max: ‘Worth the price’

Apple earlier this month announced AirPods Max, innovative wireless headphones that bring the magic of AirPods to an over-ear design with high-fidelity sound.

AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio. AirPods Max come in five colors: Space Gray, Silver, Sky Blue, Green, and Pink.

Andrew Griffin for The Independent:

If you know one thing about the AirPods Max, then it’s probably the price. And with good reason: Apple’s new headphones cost £549… And so if there’s one question the AirPods Max has to answer, it’s surely: are they worth it?

The answer, almost impossibly, is yes. The AirPods Max are not going to be for everyone, not least because Apple already offered such a great set of audio products. But for those people they are for – and if you are not already put off by the fact they are Apple headphones, and they cost £549, that might well be you – they are a vastly worthwhile purchase.

The sound is astonishingly good. Rich, rounded, full, wide, or any other adjective you wish to use… And the smarts are just as impressive. To anyone familiar with the AirPods Pro, those features will be familiar – they are exactly the same – but technology such as Adaptive EQ, easy connections to any Apple devices and Spatial Audio transform the listening experience almost as much as the sound itself.

The AirPods Max are astonishing headphones, adding a power, space and clarity to music that brings it freshly to life… At £549, these headphones are premium, but they sound premium, too.