Adobe strongly recommends all users immediately uninstall Flash Player – here’s how

Since Adobe will no longer be supporting Flash Player after December 31, 2020 and Adobe will block Flash content from running in Flash Player beginning January 12, 2021, Adobe strongly recommends all users immediately uninstall Flash Player to help protect their systems.

Some users may continue to see reminders from Adobe to uninstall Flash Player from their system.

Click “Uninstall” when prompted by Adobe in Flash Player, or follow these manual uninstall instructions:

1. Determine your Mac OS version

2. Run the uninstaller applicable to your Mac OS version • Download the Adobe Flash Player uninstaller:

– Mac OS X / OS X / macOS, version 10.6 and later: uninstall_flash_player_osx.dmg

– Mac OS X, version 10.4 and 10.5: uninstall_flash_player_osx.dmg The uninstaller is downloaded to the Downloads folder of your browser by default. 3. Verify that uninstallation is complete

More information via Adobe: https://helpx.adobe.com/flash-player/kb/uninstall-flash-player-mac-os.html

MacDailyNews Take: Somewhere, Steve Jobs is smiling.

Adobe… Your shitastic Flash must die. — MacDailyNews, February 5, 2010

Flash was created during the PC era – for PCs and mice. Flash is a successful business for Adobe, and we can understand why they want to push it beyond PCs. But the mobile era is about low power devices, touch interfaces and open web standards – all areas where Flash falls short.

The avalanche of media outlets offering their content for Apple’s mobile devices demonstrates that Flash is no longer necessary to watch video or consume any kind of web content. And the 200,000 apps on Apple’s App Store proves that Flash isn’t necessary for tens of thousands of developers to create graphically rich applications, including games.

New open standards created in the mobile era, such as HTML5, will win on mobile devices (and PCs too). Perhaps Adobe should focus more on creating great HTML5 tools for the future, and less on criticizing Apple for leaving the past behind. — Steve Jobs, April 29, 2010