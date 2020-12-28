Apple in talks with Mariah Carey to make follow-up of hit Apple TV+ Christmas special

Mariah Carey’s Apple TV+ Christmas extravaganza cost over $5 million to make, but she’s is ready to do it all again – and this time, the budget is said to be “unlimited.”

Carey assembled a special lineup of guest superstars including Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris, all to take part in this one-of-a-kind holiday event. Extra special appearances were also made by Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Laura Armstrong, Hannah Hope, and Kim Carr for The Sun:

We can reveal her festive show on Apple TV+, which included stars like Ariana Grande, was such a hit Mariah is already in talks about a follow up next year. An insider said: “Mariah created the Christmas special for Apple as a one-off but it was a runaway hit. No one could have predicted its success and it went to No.1 in their charts in over 100 countries. Bosses at Apple now want to secure her for another special show next year. Mariah’s team are, of course, completely behind it and everyone is going to do what they can to make it happen. They spent over £4 million on this year’s show but next year this could go even higher. Apple know the worth of Mariah and are willing to splash the cash to make a follow-up even bigger and better.”

MacDailyNews Take: As we expected prior to Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special debut on Apple TV+, this was “a veritable Christmas EXTRAVAGANZA!”

