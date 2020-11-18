‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ debuts Dec. 4th on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ and Mariah Carey announced today the arrivals of an epic production titled “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” set to debut globally Friday, December 4th, on Apple TV+.

Carey has invited a special lineup of guest superstars including Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, all to take part in this one-of-a-kind holiday event. Extra special appearances are also made by Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” is executive produced by Carey, as well as Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens for Done + Dusted. BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton and Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Roman Coppola direct, and also serve as executive producers, and the special is written by Caroline Fox.

The soundtrack single and new music video for “Oh Santa!,” co-written by and featuring Carey performing with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, will be will be distributed by Sony Music and released on Apple Music and other streaming platforms December 4. The companion soundtrack to the special is full of brand new interpretations, and will also include Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri as additional musical guests, in addition to a new version of “Sleigh Ride.” The soundtrack will be available December 4 exclusively on Apple Music, and all other platforms on December 11.

Apple Music will also celebrate the release of the Apple TV+ special in an exclusive interview with flagship anchor Zane Lowe on December 7, where Carey runs through her personally curated playlist of favorite holiday songs, and talks about her new music and recent memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.” Then on December 25, Carey will also appear on Apple Music Hits, Apple Music’s new radio station, for a six-hour Holiday Hits special, featuring the biggest festive songs, including “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and telling fans about her own holiday memories, with additional artists and hosts sharing their own Christmas messages.

The holiday event will premiere globally on Apple TV+, which has set records as the only new streaming service to instantly launch globally in over 100 countries, and to have been honored with 122 awards nominations and 39 wins and accolades in its first year.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony, and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like a veritable Christmas EXTRAVAGANZA is coming soon!

As more exclusive content comes to Apple TV+, it appeals to a wider range of customers – including those who may decide to buy real iPhones, real iPads, and real Macs, instead of a pretenders, knockoffs, and upside-down and backwards fakes, to get the free year of Apple TV+ that comes with buying quality Apple products.