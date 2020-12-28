Apple leads big tech stocks higher, nears all-time record

Shares of mega-cap tech companies rose on Monday, with the group extending strong 2020 advances. Apple gained as much as 3.6%, putting the company within striking distance of an intraday record, as well as on track for an all-time closing high ($137.98, set on September 2, 2020).
Ryan Vlastelica for Bloomberg:
The stock has risen about 85% thus far this year, and it is poised to close out its second straight year with a gain above 80%.
The stock is up nearly 25% since the start of November, with recent gains coming on a report that Apple plans to build a self-driving car and is targeting 2024 to produce the vehicle. In a note published Dec. 27, Piper Sandler wrote that an electric-vehicle revenue stream “could add another leg of growth in addition to a higher multiple” for Apple.
The S&P 500 Information Technology Index rose 1.2% to touch an intraday record. The Nasdaq-100 Index rose 0.9% on Monday, roughly in line with an 0.8% gain of the S&P 500, which hit an all-time high. Broader markets got a boost after President Trump signed a $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief and government funding package.
MacDailyNews Take: Onward, Cupertino soldiers!
Got your numbers mixed up. AAPL’s last all-time closing high was September 1, 2020, at $134.18. It hit an intraday high on September 2 of $137.98, but it closed much lower, at $131.17 that day. Today’s close at $136.69 is indeed a new all-time high. The 38th of the year to date.
Thank you President Trump for strong leadership. Libtards heads to explode in 3… 2… 1… 🤣
President Trump has abdicated any form of “leadership” he may once have had, and that’s a truth that both sides can plainly see. But even so, I don’t think that is the reason that MDN got its numbers mixed up. A belated Merry Christmas to you, and best wishes for a healthy and prosperous New Year.
Are you equally critical for the CCP leadership on handing of the Covid Virus coverup. In 2019 the CCP withheld and censored any information about a deadly virus for over 60 days. The WHO censored Taiwans daily warnings on December 29th 2019 of a deadly virus spreading person to person from China.
The WHO lied and covered for the CCP telling the world’s governments there was no need to suspend international flights from China while CCP China itself stopped all domestic flights. Are you equal critical of the WHO leadership.
What about Dr Fauci “leadership” Advising Trump Administration and telling the American public in March 2020, ” people should not be walking around wearing mask” Even after Taiwan in December 2019, who had dealt with a pandemic, gave warnings to “stop all travel with China” Wear mask and wash hands.
Catalinaman are you just a dull willfully ignorant bigot or a puppet of the CCP? Do you care about fairness of blame or is your outrage political theater? Fairness and Truth is more important than Red team vs Blue Team. The election is over, now are able to focus blame and passion on the CCP government and its abdicated leadership, which is the root cause of the virus. Do you really care for the people that have died and have their finical lives destroyed or has Covid been a great opportunity to take political power.
If the CCP would have been transparent back in November 2019 and would have shut off all outbound international travel like they shout down domestic travel then they could have spared millions of deaths and trillions in financial ruin. But I guess in your mind all that’s evil in all existence is TRUMPS FAULT. You are a very useful idiot or a lying marxist. Right and wrong is only measured by control, wealth and power, thus you are willing to lie to support your team. The greatest lie is the truth untold.
