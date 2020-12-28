Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $4.72, or 3.58%, to $136.69, a new all-time closing high. Apple’s all-time intraday high stands at $137.98, set during trading on September 2, 2020. Apple’s intraday high today was $137.34.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $53.15.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 120,946,937 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 115,550,452 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 41.67.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.324 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.324T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.701T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.648T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.202T
5. Facebook (FB) – $788.976B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Tesla (TSLA) – $629.112B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $535.109B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $470.404B
• Walmart (WMT) – $410.869B
• Disney (DIS) – $323.822B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $239.356B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $229.345B
• Intel (INTC) – $192.893B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $189.810B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $138.466B
• Sony (SNE) – $121.749B
• IBM (IBM) – $111.222B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $110.293B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $60.154B
• Dell (DELL) – $54.623B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $43.291B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $26.963B
• Nokia (NOK) – $21.825B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $31.300B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.867B
• Sonos (SONO) – $2.660B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.847B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $55.500M
MacDailyNews Take: The GDP of Italy, the world’s 8th largest economy, is $2.050 trillion.