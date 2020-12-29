Apple shares rise on optimism from President Trump’s signing of COVID relief package

Apple shares rose in premarket trading as the stock looks set to post a new all-time intraday record. Apple has gained 86% this year and is set to close out a second straight year with a gain above 80%. The stock rose 3.6% on Monday to $136.69.
Vidhi Choudhary for TheStreet:
Stock futures traded higher Tuesday as investors gained optimism from President Donald Trump’s signing of the coronavirus relief package.
Novavax shares rose Tuesday after the drugmaker began a Phase 3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the U.S. and Mexico.
Novavax is the fifth company to launch a large-scale trial of a coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. after Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple shares look to be closing out the year in strong fashion; set up for a tremendous 2021!
11 Comments
Shouldn’t we be calling him President-Loser Trump or Outgoing President Trump or something like that? He’s only the President for 22 more days after all.
Did he really “lose?” Are you so sure of that? Text FRAUD to 88022.
Trump will run again; he’s not going away and will run throughout Biden’s illegitimate term.
I’d advise you to look up Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th President of the United States.
Cue the X Files theme.
trump is a criminal and a con man.
Not a republican, not a democrat, a con man.
Any “optimism” in the market has nothing to do with him, other than his imminent departure after losing bigly.
John, once again your partisanship BLINDS you to reality.
Do your homework how many times stock market records were broken during the Trump administration.
Nuff said…
Is that the theme from The Wolf of Wall Street I hear hauntingly from stage left (the side the villains traditionally enter by the way)
A 46-month campaign is quite easily doable and, from what I’m hearing, is already underway.
You have a feeble, weak, old man in office who is deemed illegitimate by tens of millions of registered voters who will attempt to raise taxes, join stupid symbolic money-wasting “climate change treaties,” appease enemies, weaken border security, etc. which will retard the economy. Biden will never be able to get anywhere near to President Trump’s record unemployment numbers (3.5%, multiple months), including record black unemployment of just 5.4% (August 2019).
Even voters with the simplest of minds will understand the basic comparison of Trump vs. Biden unemployment numbers.
When all is said and done, Donald J. Trump will be the 45th and 47th President of the United States.
Sore losers are the worst. The BLOTUS is desperately trying to overturn the voice of citizens who voted against him. For a party that champions states right to attempt to have the electoral votes of multiple states is pure hypocrisy. How low can the GOP go is the question in their vain attempt to hold on to power?
Yeah:
He knows he’s an illegitimate president. I believe he understands that the many varying tactics they used, from voter suppression and voter purging to hacking to the false stories; there were just a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out like it did… I know that he knows that this wasn’t on the level. I don’t know that we’ll ever know what happened. — Hillary Clinton, September 26, 2019
#RESIST 😏
You shall now reap what you’ve sown over the last 4+ years. Enjoy.
Play the theme music from the Battle of the Bulge the last desperate play of a mentally deranged dictator.