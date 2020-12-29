Apple shares rise on optimism from President Trump’s signing of COVID relief package

Apple shares rose in premarket trading as the stock looks set to post a new all-time intraday record. Apple has gained 86% this year and is set to close out a second straight year with a gain above 80%. The stock rose 3.6% on Monday to $136.69.

Vidhi Choudhary for TheStreet:

Stock futures traded higher Tuesday as investors gained optimism from President Donald Trump’s signing of the coronavirus relief package. Novavax shares rose Tuesday after the drugmaker began a Phase 3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the U.S. and Mexico. Novavax is the fifth company to launch a large-scale trial of a coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. after Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple shares look to be closing out the year in strong fashion; set up for a tremendous 2021!