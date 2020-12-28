Apple stock approaches new buy point

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit record highs at the end of December, as the current stock market rally continues. According to Investor’s Business Daily, top Dow Jones stocks to watch in December are Apple, Walmart, and Microsoft.

Scott Lehtonen for Investor’s Business Daily:

The top three performing Dow Jones stocks through Nov. 30 were Apple, recently-added Salesforce.com, and Microsoft with gains of 62.2%, 51.1% and 35.7%, respectively.

Dow Jones stock Apple broke out above an aggressive entry at 122.09 on Dec. 1, according to MarketSmith chart analysis. Meanwhile, shares are moving further above another aggressive entry at 125.49 while approaching a cup base’s 138.08 buy point.

Shares rose 3.3% Monday.

The blue chip giant is the No. 1-performing Dow Jones stock for 2020, with a 79.8% advance through Thursday.