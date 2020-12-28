Apple stock approaches new buy point

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit record highs at the end of December, as the current stock market rally continues. According to Investor’s Business Daily, top Dow Jones stocks to watch in December are Apple, Walmart, and Microsoft.
Scott Lehtonen for Investor’s Business Daily:
The top three performing Dow Jones stocks through Nov. 30 were Apple, recently-added Salesforce.com, and Microsoft with gains of 62.2%, 51.1% and 35.7%, respectively.
Dow Jones stock Apple broke out above an aggressive entry at 122.09 on Dec. 1, according to MarketSmith chart analysis. Meanwhile, shares are moving further above another aggressive entry at 125.49 while approaching a cup base’s 138.08 buy point.
Shares rose 3.3% Monday.
The blue chip giant is the No. 1-performing Dow Jones stock for 2020, with a 79.8% advance through Thursday.
MacDailyNews Note: As 2020 closes out, Apple stock is nearing it’s all-time (split-adjusted) high of $137.98 set on September 02, 2020.
6 Comments
Buy point? That is totally not how this works.
Sure, that’s how it works. You buy around this price, and then years later you point to all the people who missed out.
It should be “sell point”, but the traders will keep that advice for themselves while everyone else pumps the stock through the end of the year.
Oh, I get it now. AAPL is at, say, 90 bucks in July. But since Lehtonen is such a brainiac, and I absolutely trust brainiacs, I’ll just wait until AAPL is at hundred-forty bucks because THAT’S “The Buy Point.” My goodness, thank you, thank you Scott Lehtonen for making me so much money! 👍 Geeze, that was so easy and profitable buying AAPL at “The Buy Point.”
“approaches new buy point” suggests that people are waiting for the stock price to change just a bit more before buying. But the same article is all about how the stock price is going UP. So you are describing people doing what exactly? Waiting for the stock to go up before they buy?
Approached logically, the “buy point” would be the point where the stock stops going down and starts going up again – and that does not remotely resemble Apple. Instead “Buy Point” as used here becomes a rather cynical marketing term.
M1 buy in time before June 2021 developers conference.