Apple purges thousands of apps from China App Store amid CCP pressure

In an illustration of Apple’s vulnerability to state pressure on its business, Apple is purging thousands of videogame apps from the App Store in China as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) clamps down on such content.
Tim Higgins for Dow Jones Newswires:
The iPhone maker this month warned Chinese developers that a new wave of paid gaming apps are at risk of removal from its app store, according to a memo viewed by The Wall Street Journal, after the company removed thousands of such apps earlier this year.
The app-store purge comes as China has stepped up efforts to police its internet, tightening content controls and censorship, including a demand that Tripadvisor and more than 100 other apps be removed from the Apple store in the country. The Cyberspace Administration of China called the apps illegal without spelling out the offenses Tripadvisor or the other apps, most of which are from Chinese developers, had committed. Tripadvisor declined to comment.
Earlier this month, Apple told developers in a memo that premium games and those with in-app purchases had until Dec. 31 to submit proof of a government license. “Only a small fraction of these games are actually going to be able to get a license, as far as we can tell,” said Rich Bishop, chief executive of ChinaInApp, which works with Western companies to get their apps into China.
Apple had 272,000 games in its China App Store last year, according to Sensor Tower, a company that tracks app business globally. For 2020, it has found at least 94,000 removals from the China store, far exceeding the 25,000 game apps taken down last year.
Critics have questioned Apple’s decision to comply with some of China’s demands, saying they run counter to Chief Executive Tim Cook’s stated desire to stand for freedom of expression, privacy and human rights… Almost a third of the apps absent from Apple’s China store were related to what the [Campaign for Accountability] advocacy group deemed “hot button human rights” topics, such as Tibetan Buddhism, protests in Hong Kong and gay or transgender rights or themes…
MacDailyNews Take: What is so dangerous that the people of China cannot be allowed to read, see, and/or hear? Who doesn’t trust and/or fears an informed Chinese public and why?
A word to the unwise.
Torch every book.
Char every page.
Burn every word to ash.
Ideas are incombustible.
And therein lies your real fear.
— Ellen Hopkins
Would somebody please explain how Apple could refuse to remove an app from the Chinese App Store that the Chinese Government has declared illegal while also keeping the Chinese App Store open? If it were to close, effectively bricking every iPhone and iPad in China, who (other than Apple’s competitors) would benefit? The “illegal” apps are not going to be available in any case, so outside of virtual signaling, why make every other app unavailable, too?
By not shouldering the entire burden of not being the only store…
…. legal right and moral right are not always the same thing. CCP China has millions of ethic minorities “ensalved” in reeducation camps. Apple is doing good with working with modern day salve masters?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7AYyUqrMuQ (@ 7 min you get the racist mind of CCP slaves)
Apple always preaches to us about social justice and our shared responsibilities in the global community. But like Disney and the NBA that apple social passion and sense of duty stop cold at the great firewall of the CCP.
If Apple is such a “responsible” and “enlightened” corporation then they should stop ALL business with the CCP until the systematic genocide stops. There is lots of innocent blood on that shiny new iPhone.
Tim Cook should hide in shame.
So, you cannot point out a single person anywhere in the world who would be benefited if Apple decided to defy Chinese law. You might want to shift your focus to events in this country.
How about the involuntary servitude in forcing Air Force personnel to fly without flight pay and Army and Marine personnel to fight without combat pay? How about ending protection from eviction for millions of Americans, many of them ethnic minorities? Ditto for unemployment benefits. Why does Tim Cook get slammed for virtue signaling over US policies where he has some influence, AND for not engaging in virtue signaling in China, where he has no influence at all?