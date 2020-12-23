Apple plans new gaming-focused Apple TV box in 2021

The current Apple TV 4K, released on September 22, 2017, lets users watch movies and shows in amazing 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos sound. It’s powered by an Apple A10X Fusion processor that first appeared on June 16, 2017 inside the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Now, a new report says that Apple plans a revamped, gaming-focused Apple TV set-top box for release in 2021.
The product is facing intense competition. Rivals have introduced a litany of new systems while Apple has only made minor changes to the Apple TV since 2015. Those changes include adding 4K output and years of mostly incremental annual software updates.
Apple TV buyers get access to exclusive services like the new Fitness+, the Arcade gaming service, Apple Music and Apple Podcasts and their iCloud photo libraries.
For next year, Apple is planning an upgraded box with a stronger gaming focus, an updated remote and a new processor.
MacDailyNews Take: Since the Apple TV 4K got the current processor of the day, we’d expect the next-gen Apple TV box to get at least an A14 Bionic processor in 2021 which should nicely future-proof it!
Is Apple going head-to-head with Microsoft and Sony? It could happen. It WILL need an innovative new controller though – currently nothing Apple makes is suitable for hardcore gaming. I have an idea how this could work, but we’ll see what Apple does.
M$ doesn’t make any money out of the consoles and I don’t know if Sony makes much either. The money is in the titles and will Apple make any money if the developers are all third-party?