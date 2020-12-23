Facebook – Apple fight stretches back more than a decade

Facebook launched an ad campaign last week blasting Apple for protecting iPhone users’ privacy. The latest battle is the culmination of simmering tensions between the two companies and their CEOs over the past decade.

Steve Kovach for CNBC:

Facebook built an empire by hoovering up the data of its users to inform its targeted ad system. Its revenue topped $20 billion last quarter, and nearly 99% of it comes from advertising. The war of words over the last decade highlights the fundamental difference in opinion between two giants over how business should be done on the internet. In Facebook’s view, the internet is the Wild West, with a multitude of competing platforms offering innovative services for free. You may not pay for them with your money, but you pay by allowing your data to be tracked and packaged so advertisers can plop things you’d want to buy right in front of your face as you travel between devices and services. In Apple’s view, the internet is just an extension of the personal computing revolution the company helped start in the 1980s, and your phone is the most personal device of all. You should know what companies are going to do with the information collected through that phone before you share it.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is right. Facebook is wrong. As it ever was.

Blasting Apple for protecting iPhone users’ privacy seems like a losing position – to anyone not named Mark Zuckerberg, it seems.

The bottom line: Mark Zuckerberg was smart enough to steal the idea for Facebook, but isn’t smart enough to run Facebook without trampling his users’ privacy. — MacDailyNews, December 16, 2020

Protecting iPhone users’ privacy by offering control and choice is a winning position for Apple. Blasting Apple for protecting iPhone users’ privacy says just about all you need to know about Facebook.

In essence Facebook is trying to sell this: “Apple is bad for giving users choice and the ability to not be tracked. We’d rather retain the status quo, so we can continue track users in secret and sell their data for our profit.” Good luck with that, Faceplant. You can keep all of the failing newspapers in the world afloat with full-page ads for infinity and that’ll still be a losing campaign.

Facebook doesn’t give a rat’ ass about its users, or “small business,” or any other bullshit their crack psyops team concocts, Facebook just wants to keep tracking users in order to target them with ads. — MacDailyNews, December 17, 2020

A few years ago, users of Internet services began to realise that when an online service is free, you’re not the customer. You’re the product. – Apple CEO Tim Cook, September 2014

We haven’t had personal FaceBook accounts for many years now. And happily so. — MacDailyNews, May 11, 2017

Beyond the privacy aspect, Facebook is Creepster Central. It’s a Narcissists’ Paradise. In general, yuck. — MacDailyNews, March 27, 2015

#DeleteFacebook