Apple reiterates commitment to users’ privacy in face of Facebook assault

Why is Facebook free? Because Facebook users are Facebook’s product. Facebook sells access to users’ data to advertisers and others (Cambridge Analytica, for just one of umpteen notorious examples). Apple wants to give users the choice to clearly opt-out of such ad tracking and that has upset Facebook’s doll-eyed founder Mark Zuckerberg who was smart enough to steal the idea for Facebook, but not smart enough to run it profitably without trampling Facebook users’ privacy.
Apple has responded to Facebook’s critiques of its upcoming privacy changes by saying that is “standing up for our users,” in a statement shared with The Verge. Facebook has been criticizing the company ahead of a future iOS update that will require users to give their permission for apps to collect data about them. Facebook took out full-page newspaper ads today attacking Apple, claiming that the changes will “limit businesses’ ability to run personalized ads and reach their customers effectively.”
We believe that this is a simple matter of standing up for our users. Users should know when their data is being collected and shared across other apps and websites — and they should have the choice to allow that or not. App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 does not require Facebook to change its approach to tracking users and creating targeted advertising, it simply requires they give users a choice. – [Apple Inc.]
MacDailyNews Take: Protecting iPhone users’ privacy by offering control and choice is a winning position for Apple. Blasting Apple for protecting iPhone users’ privacy says just about all you need to know about Facebook.
In essence Facebook is trying to sell this: “Apple is bad for giving users choice and the ability to not be tracked. We’d rather retain the status quo, so we can continue track users in secret and sell their data for our profit.” Good luck with that, Faceplant. You can keep all of the failing newspapers in the world afloat with full-page ads for infinity and that’ll still be a losing campaign.
Facebook doesn’t give a rat’ ass about its users, or “small business,” or any other bullshit their crack psyops team concocts, Facebook just wants to keep tracking users in order to target them with ads.
A few years ago, users of Internet services began to realise that when an online service is free, you’re not the customer. You’re the product. – Apple CEO Tim Cook, September 2014
We haven’t had personal FaceBook accounts for many years now. And happily so. — MacDailyNews, May 11, 2017
Beyond the privacy aspect, Facebook is Creepster Central. It’s a Narcissists’ Paradise. In general, yuck. — MacDailyNews, March 27, 2015
“Facebook took out full-page newspaper ads today attacking Apple, claiming that the changes will “limit businesses’ ability to run personalized ads and reach their customers effectively.””
Boo effing hoo. Spoken like true sociopaths. Sorry Zuck, but you aren’t entitled to sell me jack against my will. That he can give a petulant toddler response like that with a straight face says all we need to know.
The heirs of the 2000s to the technology developed for them by the real pioneers are all a bunch of whining babies. All they are capable of is to piggy back, co-opt, and exploit. They are collectively what Bill Gates was to real innovation prior to their emergence. Back then Microsoft imposed the digital dark ages mostly alone, today it is Silicon Valley writ large.
Every App I buy for my iPad is against my will, but I have to other option for it.
I hate advertisers a little bit less than censors.
Love it when anoles fight.
James, don’t forget the filthy American lawyers defending Google, Samsung, Facebook and pocketing fat earnings, they have a lot to say and do regarding the mess you describe so accurately.
I have easy solutions for Mark Suckerberg. Produce and sell your own phones, do not depend on Apple nor Samsung. Then you are free to collect users data to your heart contents. Suckerberg will have more money to interfere the election fraud, not $500 millions but $5 billions, too.
Don’t you just wanna grab a huge flyswatter and wack Fsckerberg till he looks like a squashed blowfly (which is what he’s worth to humanity)?
The worst tracking offenders, according to my Safari Privacy Report are Google and Facebook with hundreds, with Amazon at 73, a distant third. Facebook almost makes Google look good. Not even one tracker from Apple.
It really is eye opening when you finally look at it and see how invasive Google and Facebook are to my privacy. Thankfully Apple cares.
Anything that upsets the Facebook and Google revenue models is good to me. Another great reason to live in Apple’s world!
“Doll-eyed founder?” That’s just a wrong characterization. He’s always looked like a scary sub-human borg to me…with an atrocious hair-cut.
From the beginning, Facebook has acquiesced (read permitted) to malevolency. Why would any business, structured with parasitic features unhealthy to the users, think anything but the twisted thoughts of what the Zuckerberg thinks today? He is twisted, the company is twisted and, from the position he takes in this spat with Apple, he has no awareness the position is twisted.
Some characterizations from co-Founder Sean Parker:
‘God only knows what it’s doing to our children’s brains’
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/nov/09/facebook-sean-parker-vulnerability-brain-psychology
“How do we consume as much of your time and conscious attention as possible?””
“It’s a social-validation feedback loop … exactly the kind of thing that a hacker like myself would come up with, because you’re exploiting a vulnerability in human psychology.”
the service “literally changes your relationship with society,” and “probably interferes with productivity in weird ways.” And, he added, “God only knows what it’s doing to our children’s brains.”
Parker said that the inventors of social media platforms, including himself, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram’s Kevin Systrom, “understoood consciously” what they were doing. “And we did it anyway.”
https://qz.com/1126271/facebooks-founding-president-sean-parker-admitted-how-it-exploits-human-psychology/
Sean Parker: “I helped destroy humanity with Facebook”
Isn’t ironic the company he now rails against made him a multi-billionaire and I believe he still maintains his FB account. I guess it’s not all that bad, Sean?
One could say, every media-type sector wants to create this kind of magnetism to their venue/product, but there seemed to be a deviousness that drove FB from the beginning. As well, all the critical words about FB are worthless if one maintains their account. It’s very much like an addiction that continues without the person’s will changing the inertia.
I have seen such eyes in horror movies. If you were Satan and wanted to control most people, who would you possess?