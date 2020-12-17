Apple reiterates commitment to users’ privacy in face of Facebook assault

Why is Facebook free? Because Facebook users are Facebook’s product. Facebook sells access to users’ data to advertisers and others (Cambridge Analytica, for just one of umpteen notorious examples). Apple wants to give users the choice to clearly opt-out of such ad tracking and that has upset Facebook’s doll-eyed founder Mark Zuckerberg who was smart enough to steal the idea for Facebook, but not smart enough to run it profitably without trampling Facebook users’ privacy.

Jay Peters for The Verge:

Apple has responded to Facebook’s critiques of its upcoming privacy changes by saying that is “standing up for our users,” in a statement shared with The Verge. Facebook has been criticizing the company ahead of a future iOS update that will require users to give their permission for apps to collect data about them. Facebook took out full-page newspaper ads today attacking Apple, claiming that the changes will “limit businesses’ ability to run personalized ads and reach their customers effectively.” We believe that this is a simple matter of standing up for our users. Users should know when their data is being collected and shared across other apps and websites — and they should have the choice to allow that or not. App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 does not require Facebook to change its approach to tracking users and creating targeted advertising, it simply requires they give users a choice. – [Apple Inc.]

MacDailyNews Take: Protecting iPhone users’ privacy by offering control and choice is a winning position for Apple. Blasting Apple for protecting iPhone users’ privacy says just about all you need to know about Facebook.

In essence Facebook is trying to sell this: “Apple is bad for giving users choice and the ability to not be tracked. We’d rather retain the status quo, so we can continue track users in secret and sell their data for our profit.” Good luck with that, Faceplant. You can keep all of the failing newspapers in the world afloat with full-page ads for infinity and that’ll still be a losing campaign.

Facebook doesn’t give a rat’ ass about its users, or “small business,” or any other bullshit their crack psyops team concocts, Facebook just wants to keep tracking users in order to target them with ads.

A few years ago, users of Internet services began to realise that when an online service is free, you’re not the customer. You’re the product. – Apple CEO Tim Cook, September 2014

#DeleteFacebook

We haven’t had personal FaceBook accounts for many years now. And happily so. — MacDailyNews, May 11, 2017

Beyond the privacy aspect, Facebook is Creepster Central. It’s a Narcissists’ Paradise. In general, yuck. — MacDailyNews, March 27, 2015