Apple Maps delivers Look Around to four more American cities

Apple this week delivered Apple Maps’ Look Around feature to Denver, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, giving users customized street level views within each city.

Apple is committed to keeping personal information safe and has built privacy into the core of Maps. With Maps, no sign-in is required and it is not connected to an Apple ID in any way. Personalized features, such as suggesting departure time to make the next appointment, are created using on-device intelligence. Any data collected by Maps while using the app, like search terms, navigation routing and traffic information, is associated with random identifiers that continually reset to ensure the best possible experience and to improve Maps. Maps goes even further to obscure a user’s location on Apple servers when searching for a location through a process called “fuzzing.” Maps converts the precise location where the search originated to a less-exact one after 24 hours and does not retain a history of what has been searched or where a user has been.

AppleInsider:

The new Look Around locations provide detailed imagery captured along major thoroughfares and side streets. Released alongside iOS 13 last year, Look Around incorporates high quality photographs with smooth animations and native Maps integration to challenge Google’s Street View. In October, Phoenix, Ariz., gained Look Around support following a debut in the UK and Ireland. Look Around is available in [21] cities worldwide, most of which are located in the U.S.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple Maps’ Look Around feature is currently available in:

• Boston, MA

• Chicago, IL

• Denver, CO

• Detroit, MI

• Dublin, Ireland

• Edinburgh, Scotland

• Fort Lauderdale, FL

• Houston, TX

• Las Vegas, NV

• London, United Kingdom

• Los Angeles, CA

• Miami, FL

• Nagoya, Japan

• New York, NY

• Oahu, HI

• Osaka, Japan

• Philadelphia, PA

• San Francisco Bay Area, CA

• Seattle, WA

• Tokyo, Japan

• Washington, DC