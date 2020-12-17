Apple TV+ debuts official trailer for ‘Palmer’ starring Justin Timberlake

Apple TV+ on Thursday debuted the official trailer for “Palmer.” The Apple Original Film stars Justin Timberlake who plays former high school football star Eddie Palmer who went from hometown hero to convicted felon, earning himself 12 years in a state penitentiary.

When Palmer is released, he returns home to Louisiana, where he moves back in with Vivian (June Squibb), the grandmother who raised him. While trying to keep his head down and rebuild a quiet life for himself, Palmer is haunted by memories of his glory days and the suspicious eyes of his small town community. Things become more complicated when Vivian’s hard-living neighbor Shelly (Juno Temple) disappears on a prolonged bender, leaving her precocious and unique 7-year-old son Sam (Ryder Allen), often the target of bullying, in Palmer’s reluctant care. In time, Palmer is drawn into a more hopeful world as he forges a connection with Sam through their shared experience of being made to feel different by those around them. Life improves for Palmer, and a romance develops between him and Sam’s teacher Maggie (Alisha Wainwright). An inspiring and unexpected journey unfolds for the three of them, but soon Palmer’s past threatens to tear apart this new life.

MacDailyNews Note: An SK Global, Rhea Films and Nadler No GMO Popcorn Co. project, in association with the Hercules Film Fund, “Palmer” “Palmer” is directed by Fisher Stevens and produced by Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, Daniel Nadler and Academy Award-winning producer Charles B. Wessler. The film is executiveproduced by Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Mark O’Connor, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis and Bruce Toll. The script for the film appeared on the 2016 Black List.