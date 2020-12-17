Analyst: Apple may sell a quarter of a billion iPhones in 2021

Apple may sell upwards of a quarter of a billion iPhones in 2021. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says supply chain checks conducted by the investment firm show demand for the iPhone 12 family exceeds even its earlier bullish forecast.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

Lead analyst Daniel Ives says that Apple has not had a “launch uptrend such as this in a number of years.” Ives notes that that the only similar iPhone trajectory would be the iPhone 6 in 2014.

“The last few days our TMT team conducted our Asia supply chain checks for iPhones which were incrementally bullish around iPhone 12 5G demand and have now exceeded even our ‘bull case scenario’ for units in FY21 given the current trajectory,” Ives writes.

Based on the most recent checks, Ives says the supply chain is now expecting December quarter iPhone unit assemblies of up to 95 million… If that trajectory holds out in a bull case through the holiday quarter, Ives predicts that Apple could ship “north of 240 million” units in 2021. The analyst adds that Apple could ship a peak of about 250 million units in total.