By now, it’s clear that Apple is at the cutting edge of a revolution in chips. Every week, “Odd Lots” hosts Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway take you on a not-so-random walk through hot topics in markets, finance, and economics. This week is about Apple.

M1 is optimized for Mac systems in which small size and power efficiency are critically important. As a system on a chip (SoC), M1 combines numerous powerful technologies into a single chip, and features a unified memory architecture for dramatically improved performance and efficiency. It features the world’s fastest CPU core in low-power silicon, the world’s best CPU performance per watt, the world’s fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer, and breakthrough machine learning performance with the Apple Neural Engine. As a result, M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster GPU performance, and up to 15x faster machine learning, all while enabling battery life up to 2x longer than previous-generation Macs. With its profound increase in performance and efficiency, M1 delivers the biggest leap ever for the Mac.

In this week’s “Odd Lots,” Weisenthal and Alloway talked about stumbling, rather stagnant Intel and how the world is witnessing a dramatic rethink of chip architecture and new chip capabilities with more emphasis on specialized semiconductors that are focused on performing specific tasks.

Apple is leading the way, as usual, and blazing new ground with their M1 chip that’s earning rave reviews.

Weisenthal and Alloway speak with Doug O’Laughlin, a former buy-sider, who now writes the newsletter Mule’s Musings, on the industry and other things in tech.

MacDailyNews Take: Certainly, Apple is no only at the cutting edge of a revolution in chips, they’re leading it.

You can subscribe to “Odd Lots” via Apple Podcasts here.