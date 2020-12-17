Apple Fitness+ is a no-brainer for Apple Watch users

Apple Fitness+, the first fitness experience built around Apple Watch, is a no-brainer for Apple Watch users, CNET’s Vanessa Hand Orellana says. Fitness+ brings studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV so users can work out anytime, anywhere.

Fitness+ intelligently and seamlessly incorporates key workout metrics users love from Apple Watch directly to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV alongside inspiring workout content for an unparalleled, highly personalized, immersive experience, set to motivating music from the world’s top artists. Whether users are looking for a daily routine, want to try something new, know what they like to do, or are just getting started, Fitness+ offers workouts for everyone from a team of celebrated, charismatic, and passionate trainers who are specialists in their fields, and are inspired to coach all levels, from beginners to fitness enthusiasts. All of the workouts also include a trainer demonstrating modifications, so there’s always someone to follow, no matter a user’s ability.

Vanessa Hand Orellana for CNET:

Costing $10 a month, or $80 a year, Fitness Plus streams directly from your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and uses the Apple Watch to display metrics on screen to help you meet your fitness goals. For those already deep in the Apple ecosystem and feeling lost in this at-home workout world, Fitness Plus can be a great way to get you moving. It’s easy to use and beginner-friendly, and has 10 different workout types to choose from. I tested out an early version of the Fitness Plus app and completed at least seven different workouts over the course of four days to see what it was all about. Stats from the Apple Watch like your heart rate, calories burned and elapsed time show up on the iPhone, iPad or Apple TV screen. This helps to put you right in the workout so you don’t have to keep glancing at your wrist. You also get a live view of your activity rings, which will fill up throughout the workout. For some workouts, the app even uses your heart-rate data to tell you how much effort you’re putting in compared to everyone else who’s done it in the past, which Apple calls the burn bar.

Here’s what I can say right now after having used it for four days. Fitness Plus is a no-brainer if you already own an Apple Watch, or are considering getting one, as you get a free three-month trial. It’s also included as part of the Premier Apple One subscription bundle, for $30 (£30, AU$40) a month… It’s a welcome changeup to my old running and Pilates routine, with different workout types and no-excuse options to get moving whenever or wherever I can. For now, I need to collapse on my couch for the next few days while I recover from this review.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple has another winner with Fitness+, a fun way to workout, especially with an Apple TV and, of course, your Apple Watch plus it’s even capable of being easily taken on the road with iPad or iPhone standing in for the Apple TV!