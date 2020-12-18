Apple temporarily closing Los Angeles area retail stores due to COVID-19

Apple is again temporarily closing its Los Angeles-area stores as COVID-19 cases rise in the area. The move marks the first time in several months that Apple has shut retail locations in one of America’s most populated metro areas.

Mark Gurman for MacRumors:

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has several stores in Los Angeles, including major outlets at The Grove and Beverly Center shopping centers, Santa Monica and the Glendale area.

On its website, Apple said it is closing 11 local stores beginning Saturday and two stores Friday. It didn’t say when they would re-open.

Los Angeles has become the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic in recent weeks… Other hard hit regions in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area, have yet to see Apple stores close again.