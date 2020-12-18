Instagram now supports Apple ProRAW photos

Instagram is rolling out support for Apple ProRAW photos that are able to be captured with the iPhone 12 and the flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max.

On iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with iOS 14.3 or later, you can take photos in Apple ProRAW, which gives you greater creative control when editing photos.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Instagram developer Tim Johnsen shared the news on Twitter, where he also said that ProRAW photos in the DNG format are not able to be edited on Instagram. Further details aren’t available, but it seems that Instagram is converting the ProRAW file into JPG that’s shown on Instagram. Support is limited, but those who take ProRAW photos and edit them outside of Instagram will be able to share the resulting image directly on the social network without having to create a separate JPG. ProRAW images are large in size, coming in at around 25MB, so Instagram is compressing them.

Instagram should able to handle sharing ProRAW photos as of this morning, may take a bit to propagate out. — Tim Johnsen (@timonus) December 18, 2020

They do not, highly recommend other editing apps like @usedarkroom for that — Tim Johnsen (@timonus) December 18, 2020

MacDailyNews Note: To enable your iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max to take photos with ProRAW, go to Settings > Camera > Formats, then turn on Apple ProRAW under Photo Capture. To take a ProRAW photo, tap RAW in the Camera app, then take your shot.

If you turn RAW off in the Camera app, the format of the photo defaults to the format you set under Camera Capture in Settings > Camera > Formats: either High Efficiency (HEIF format) or Most Compatible (JPEG).

Note: ProRAW uses the industry standard digital negative (DNG) file format, so you can open ProRAW files with apps that are compatible with DNG files. For the best experience, however, use apps that are compatible with ProRAW files, like the Photos app on your iPhone with iOS 14.3 or later or on a Mac with macOS Big Sur 11.1 or later.

You can share the original unedited ProRAW photo, which has the .dng file extension. And if you edit the photo in the Photos app, you can also share the edited version, which has the .jpg file extension when shared.