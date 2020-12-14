Apple releases iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3

Apple today released iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 which include the following improvements and address the following issues:

Apple Fitness+

– A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)

– New Fitness app on ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and ‌Apple TV‌ to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations

– Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown

– Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout

– Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States

AirPods Max

Support for ‌AirPods Max‌, new over-ear headphones

– High fidelity audio for rich sound

– Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions

– Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise

– Transparency mode to hear the environment around you

– Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience

Photos

– Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ and iPhone 12 Pro Max

– Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app

– Option to record video at 25 fps

– Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on ‌iPhone‌ 6s, ‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus, iPhone SE, ‌iPhone‌ 7, ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus, ‌iPhone‌ 8, ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus, and ‌iPhone‌ X

Privacy

– New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices

TV app

– An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies

– Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type

– Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports

App Clips

– Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center

Health

– Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions

Weather

– Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland

– Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and ‌Siri‌ for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels

– Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and ‌Siri‌ reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico

Safari

– Ecosia search engine option in Safari

This release also addresses the following issues:

– Some MMS messages may not be received

– Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message

– Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the ‌Photos‌ app

– App folders may fail to open

– Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work

– Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings

– MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your ‌iPhone‌ at less than the maximum power

– Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup

– The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver

