Apple releases iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3

Apple today released iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 which include the following improvements and address the following issues:
Apple Fitness+
– A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)
– New Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations
– Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown
– Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout
– Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States
AirPods Max
Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones
– High fidelity audio for rich sound
– Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions
– Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise
– Transparency mode to hear the environment around you
– Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience
Photos
– Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
– Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app
– Option to record video at 25 fps
– Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X
Privacy
– New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices
TV app
– An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies
– Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type
– Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports
App Clips
– Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center
Health
– Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions
Weather
– Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland
– Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels
– Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and Siri reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico
Safari
– Ecosia search engine option in Safari
This release also addresses the following issues:
– Some MMS messages may not be received
– Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message
– Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the Photos app
– App folders may fail to open
– Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work
– Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings
– MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your iPhone at less than the maximum power
– Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup
– The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver
MacDailyNews Take: Both iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 seem to be very snappy!