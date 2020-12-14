Apple Fitness+ is now available

Apple Fitness+, the first fitness experience built around Apple Watch, is available today, bringing inclusive and welcoming studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV so users can work out anytime, anywhere. Fitness+ intelligently and seamlessly incorporates key workout metrics users love from Apple Watch directly to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV alongside inspiring workout content for an unparalleled, highly personalized, immersive experience, set to motivating music from the world’s top artists. Whether users are looking for a daily routine, want to try something new, know what they like to do, or are just getting started, Fitness+ offers workouts for everyone from a team of celebrated, charismatic, and passionate trainers who are specialists in their fields, and are inspired to coach all levels, from beginners to fitness enthusiasts. All of the workouts also include a trainer demonstrating modifications, so there’s always someone to follow, no matter a user’s ability.

Apple Fitness+ offers 10 different workouts types across a range of durations, including: High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown — along with inspiring music from today’s top artists, thoughtfully chosen for each workout to keep users moving and motivated. For those not sure what to do on any given day, Fitness+ recommends workouts based on what they already enjoy doing so they can jump right in with something familiar, try something new, discover a new trainer, or find a workout to complement their current routine. They can also use the intuitive filter to choose the trainer, time, workout, and music to fit their mood, and in seconds, they’ll be on their way to their next great workout.

For people who are just starting out, trying a new workout type, or getting back into exercise, Absolute Beginner workouts provide expert guidance through the basics of HIIT, Strength, Core, and Yoga as an option to prepare for the weekly studio workouts.

Integration with Apple Watch, combined with the ease of discovering great workouts for all ability levels, the welcoming trainer team, motivating music, and the convenience to workout anywhere on Apple devices truly makes Fitness+, fitness for all.

Get Moving with Fitness+

• Fitness+ will be available as a subscription service for $9.99 (US) per month or $79.99 (US) per year, and Apple Watch customers will find Fitness+ in the Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

• Fitness+ can be shared among up to six family members for the same price, making it easy for other Apple Watch users in the household to enjoy the service.

• Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later, and one month of Fitness+ is included for existing Apple Watch users.

• Apple Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

• Customers who have purchased an Apple Watch Series 3 or later from Best Buy since September 15, 2020, will get an additional three months of Fitness+ for a total of six months free. Best Buy customers who already owned an Apple Watch Series 3 or later before September 15, 2020, and are My Best Buy members will get an additional month of Fitness+ for a total of two months free. For more information, visit corporate.bestbuy.com.

• As part of its overall membership offering, both digitally and at its athletic resorts nationwide, premier health and wellness brand Life Time will be the first health and fitness club company in the US to offer Apple Fitness+. For more information, please visit lifetime.life.

• Starting January 1, 2021, UnitedHealthcare will offer five additional months of Fitness+ at no additional cost for UnitedHealthcare Motion enrollees with Apple Watch, to help empower eligible program participants on their path to a healthier lifestyle. Following the extended trial, UnitedHealthcare Motion enrollees may be able to apply program incentives to cover the Fitness+ monthly subscription cost. For more information, visit: unitedhealthcaremotion.com.

• While most Apple Fitness+ workouts don’t require special equipment, customers can now find a curated selection of fitness accessories on apple.com/apple-fitness-plus/equipment and in select stores, as well as links to some of the equipment used in the Apple Fitness+ Studio.

What’s Needed for Fitness+

• Fitness+ requires Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later, or iPhone SE with watchOS 7.2 and iOS 14.3.

• For usage with iPad, Fitness+ requires iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad mini 4 or later, iPad Air 2, or iPad Air (3rd generation or later), running iOS 14.3.

• Fitness+ is supported on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, with tvOS 14.3.

Where to Find Fitness+

• For Apple Watch users, Fitness+ is a new tab in the Fitness app on iPhone.

• The Fitness app for iPad is available to download from the App Store.

• The Fitness app on Apple TV automatically appears once users upgrade to tvOS 14.3.

• Follow the Fitness+ trainer team at instagram.com/applefitnessplus.

