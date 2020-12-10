Julia Roberts to star in new Apple TV+ series ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

Oscar winner Julia Roberts is returning to television as star and executive producer of a high-profile limited series, “The Last Thing He Told Me,” exclusively on Apple TV+. The series will be produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

In a highly competitive situation, the project, based on the Laura Dave’s anticipated novel “The Last Thing He Told Me,” has landed at Apple with a straight-to-series order. Created by Dave and co-created by Oscar winner Josh Singer (Spotlight), the The Last Thing He Told Me adaptation follows a woman (Roberts) who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. The novel “The Last Thing He Told Me” will be published in hardcover by Simon & Schuster on May 4, 2021. The book was optioned by Hello Sunshine prior to its release, and the company brought it to Roberts. With her on board, Hello Sunshine partnered with 20th TV where Singer has an overall deal via Touchstone TV, which was recently merged with 20th TV, part of Disney TV Studios. The project was taken out to the premium marketplace, sparking a bidding war.

MacDailyNews Take: A bidding war which Apple won, of course. Welcome to Apple TV+, Julia Roberts!

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king. Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. — MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018