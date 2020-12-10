Strong demand seen for Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max ahead of Christmas

As analyst and supply chain reports point to strong demand for Apple’s flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max and high-end iPhone 12 Pro, a number of those iPhone models are back-ordered on Apple’s website.

Eric Jhonsa for TheStreet:

With Christmas two weeks away, certain iPhone 12 Pro ($999 starting price) and iPhone 12 Pro Max ($1,099 starting price) models are back-ordered into January on Apple’s U.S. website. In particular, a number of iPhone 12 Pro models meant for T-Mobile and Verizon subscribers have a Jan. 11 delivery date, and some Pro Max models have a Jan. 4 delivery date.

Apple’s Chinese website typically shows delivery times of 3-4 weeks for iPhone 12 Pro models and 1-2 weeks for Pro Max models. Its U.K. website tends to show 2-3 week delivery times for the iPhone 12 Pro and 2-week delivery times for the Pro Max. And its Japanese website tends to show a delivery window of Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 for both Pro and Pro Max models.

By contrast, the standard iPhone 12 is generally available for immediate delivery on Apple’s websites, as is the iPhone 12 Mini.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives [said] on Tuesday… “In the U.S., we are seeing ‘a clear tick up’ for demand around the iPhone 12 Pro versions.” For his part, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in late November that iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max demand was higher than he expected, while iPhone 12/12 Mini demand was lower than expected. Kuo also reported seeing strong demand for Apple’s refreshed iPad Air.