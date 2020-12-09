Apple Watch dominates global smartwatch shipments in Q320

Global smartwatch shipments increased 6% in Q3 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to the recently published Global Smartwatch Model Tracker of Counterpoint Research. Apple Watch remained the market leader, increasing share by 2 percentage points in Q320 vs. Q319.

CounterPoint Research:

Apple remained the market leader, increasing its share by 2 percentage points compared to the previous year. It launched its first mid-tier smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE, during the quarter. Priced at less than $300, it received a lot of attention from the market.

Senior Analyst Sujeong Lim said, “In terms of sales, Apple’s position is even stronger. In the third quarter, it achieved $2.3 billion, nearly half of global smartwatch shipments and an 18% increase over the same period last year.”

By region, China managed to surpass North America in shipments after seven quarters to become the market leader. The North American market, which showed a significant growth with the release of the Apple Watch Series 4, had continued to dominate since Q4 2018, but China managed to edge ahead in Q3 2020.