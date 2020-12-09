‘Dark Matter’ series coming to Apple TV+

Apple is teaming with Venom producer Matt Tolmach on a series based on Blake Crouch’s bestselling novel Dark Matter, adapted by the author himself for Apple TV+ and Sony Pictures Television, Collider reports.
Apple Books’ Publisher Description for Dark Matter:
“Are you happy with your life?”
Those are the last words Jason Dessen hears before the masked abductor knocks him unconscious.
Before he awakens to find himself strapped to a gurney, surrounded by strangers in hazmat suits.
Before a man Jason’s never met smiles down at him and says, “Welcome back, my friend.”
In this world he’s woken up to, Jason’s life is not the one he knows. His wife is not his wife. His son was never born. And Jason is not an ordinary college physics professor, but a celebrated genius who has achieved something remarkable. Something impossible.
Is it this world or the other that’s the dream? And even if the home he remembers is real, how can Jason possibly make it back to the family he loves? The answers lie in a journey more wondrous and horrifying than anything he could’ve imagined—one that will force him to confront the darkest parts of himself even as he battles a terrifying, seemingly unbeatable foe.
Dark Matter is a brilliantly plotted tale that is at once sweeping and intimate, mind-bendingly strange and profoundly human—a relentlessly surprising science-fiction thriller about choices, paths not taken, and how far we’ll go to claim the lives we dream of.
Tolmach previously developed Dark Matter as a feature at Sony, though the latest incarnation of the project felt more like a series, according to sources. Crouch (Wayward Pines) will write the script and executive produce alongside Tolmach and David Manpearl of Matt Tolmach Productions. Sony Television will serve as the studio, though the series would ultimately premiere on Apple TV+ should it be picked up to series.
Crouch’s book was described as a high-concept sci-fi thriller in the vein of Memento and Looper.
In addition to Venom, which grossed $856 million worldwide, Tolmach produced the blockbuster Jumanji movies (nearly $1.8 billion worldwide)…
MacDailyNews Take: Sounds promising, especially since Wayward Pines was an excellent series.
1 Comment
Story is based on the inner workings of the brain from a guy from Delaware. Release date to precede the inevitable; when “dark” goes to “gone.”