Why is Apple’s M1 chip so fast?

Real world experience with the new M1 Macs have started trickling in. They are fast. Very, very fast. Developer Erik Engheim explains why.

Erik Engheim:

On Youtube I watched a Mac user who had bought an iMac last year. It was maxed out with 40 GB of RAM costing him about $4000. He watched in disbelief how his hyper expensive iMac was being demolished by his new M1 Mac Mini, which he had paid a measly $700 for.

We couldn’t find the exact video (let us know below if you have the link), but here’s the M1 Mac Mini vs. an 8-core 2020 iMac 5K with 64GB RAM and a 5500XT GPU:

In real world test after test, the M1 Macs are not merely inching past top of the line Intel Macs, they are destroying them. In disbelief people have started asking how on earth this is possible? If you are one of those people, you have come to the right place… Fortunately for AMD and Intel, Apple doesn’t sell their chips on the market. So PC users will simply have to put up with whatever they are offering. PC users may jump ship, but that is a slow process. You don’t leave immediately a platform you are heavily invested in. But young professionals, with money to burn without too deep investments in any platform, may increasingly turn to Apple in the future, beefing up their hold on the premium market and consequently their share of the total profit in the PC market.

MacDailyNews Take: Great sales pitch for x86 PCs: Just put up with totally outmoded performance. That’ll work wonders!

Read the full article which explains nicely why Apple’s M1 chip is so fast.

Buh-bye, Intel slug! Intel served its purpose, but has been a boat anchor for years. Hello, Apple-designed ARM-based Macs! — MacDailyNews, April 23, 2020