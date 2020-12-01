Apple launches webpage with ‘order by’ deadlines for Christmas delivery

Apple has launched a new Christmas delivery webpage which details the latest dates to order your holiday gifts with free shipping in time for delivery before Christmas Day (December 25th).

Apple notes that if the “Order By” date has passed, see checkout for 2-hour courier delivery or Apple Pickup options.

Apple:

Holiday gifts, just in time.

See the latest dates to order your holiday gifts with free shipping. Find specific delivery dates based on your selections and location in checkout. In most metros, get in-stock items by 2-hour delivery or Apple Pickup.

MacDailyNews Take: The earliest product on the list is the flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max with a December 2nd “order by” date. Other products can be ordered as late as December 22nd and still get delivered free in time for Christmas.

