iPhone 12 tested way beyond Apple’s water resistance claim

In CNET testing, the water resistance of Apple’s iPhone 12 was proven – and then some – after being submerged in the chilly waters of Lake Tahoe.

Lexy Savvides for CNET:

We know the iPhone 12 can handle spills and splashes, but Apple may be downplaying just how water-resistant this phone really is. The iPhone 12’s IP68 rating means it can survive up to 19.6 feet (6 meters) of water for 30 minutes. This applies to all four iPhone 12 models: the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. But we discovered that like its predecessor, Apple’s newest iPhone can handle a great deal more than that.

For our first dive, we wanted to test the IP68 claim: 19.6 feet (6 meters) of water for 30 minutes… Once the 30 minutes were up, we pulled the phone out of the water and dried it off with a cloth. Then we tested it out to see if the phone was working. The touchscreen was fine and the volume rocker worked as expected. All three cameras (front, ultrawide and wide) looked clear with no evidence of fogging and the photos looked normal. We recorded a voice memo before dunking the phone and could hear that after the first dive the speaker sounded a little muffled in comparison, but it’s hard to tell whether that would’ve improved after letting it dry out longer. Apple’s support page suggests placing the iPhone’s base and Lightning connector in front of a fan to help the drying process. We had other ideas, however.

With the iPhone 12 working as normal, we got the drone ready for its second dive in Lake Tahoe. This time, we wanted to take the phone to more extreme depths. We submerged the phone to 65 feet (20 meters) underwater, more than three times the maximum depth rating.