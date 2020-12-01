iPhone 12 Pro models to get even better with Apple’s ProRAW

Inside iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone, powers impressive computational photography features including the all-new Apple ProRAW for more creative control in photos, and enables the first end-to-end Dolby Vision video experience, up to 60 fps.

ProRAW, coming later this year, combines Apple’s multiframe image processing and computational photography with the versatility of a RAW format. Users can experience full creative control over color, detail, and dynamic range natively on iPhone or with other professional photo editing apps.

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

Apple ProRAW is a demosaiced RAW format that gives you the benefits of Bayer RAW capture, but applies many of the multi-image fusion techniques previously unavailable to RAW workflows. It creates a 12-bit file that uses the Linear DNG format to retain more information and dynamic range, providing additional flexibility when editing exposure and white balance… The format provides a good combination of the raw image data provided by RAW, boosted by the advanced imaging computation Apple has developed in iPhone. It means a casual photographer ends up with an image improved by Apple’s own AI, but one that also provides all the imaging data you require to make images even better. ProRAW captures a huge amount of data and is really aimed at photographers who will take images in order to work with them… It’s a format for serious photographers who want to tweak the image for themselves, rather than asking Apple’s systems to do so on their behalf… ProRAW images may be as large as 25MB. In other words, they will eat up space on your iPhone and iCloud [storage] quite swiftly.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s ProRAW will debut to the public with iOS 14.3 which should be here within the next 7-10 days.