Roku poaches Siri chief architect from Apple

Roku has hired Apple’s chief architect for Siri, Brian Pinkerton, to lead advanced technology development at the streaming box maker.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Brian Pinkerton has joined the Los Gatos, California-based maker of TV set-top-boxes and software where he will focus on “technical innovation and strategic software development across the platform,” the company said on Tuesday.

His work will be broader than voice control, which was his specialty at Apple, where he was the chief architect of Siri until November, according to his LinkedIn page.

Roku sells several streaming video players to access video content as well as sound bars, but the company has increasingly focused on expanding its software platform and the Roku Channel streaming service.