Apple TV+ expands international slate with bilingual comedy series ‘Acapulco’

Apple TV+ today announced a series order for “Acapulco,” a new Spanish- and English-language half-hour comedy series from creators Austin Winsberg (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Eduardo Cisneros (“Instructions Not Included,” “Half Brothers”) and Jason Shuman (“Role Models,” “Half Brothers”), with Eugenio Derbez (“How to Be A Latin Lover,” “Instructions Not Included”) attached to star and executive produce.

Gaz Alazraki (“Nosotros Los Nobles,” “Club de Cuervos”) will direct and executive produce the pilot.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, the series is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ box office hit “How to Be A Latin Lover” and will be produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios and The Tannenbaum Company. Austin Winsberg will serve as showrunner and Chris Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) will co-showrun alongside Winsberg.

In “Acapulco,” a young Mexican man’s dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime at the hottest resort in Acapulco. But he soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined as all of his beliefs and morals start to be questioned. The show takes place in 1984 with Eugenio Derbez narrating and playing the present-day version of the main character.

Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell serve as executive producers on behalf of 3Pas Studios, and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum will executive produce and Jason Wang co-executive produce on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company. Austin Winsberg, Jason Shuman, Eduardo Cisneros and Chris Harris also serve as executive producers on the project.

“Acapulco” will join a growing offering of sweeping international Apple Originals from award-winning storytellers, including “Echo 3,” a new action-thriller set entirely in South America and written by Academy Award-winning producer and writer Mark Boal; as well as new stories from the multi-Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor Alfonso Cuarón, who currently has an overall deal to develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+ through his production company Esperanto Filmoj. Upcoming international original series slated to premiere on Apple TV+ include “Masters of the Air,” a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks’ and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; “Slow Horses,” an international espionage thriller starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman; and “Pachinko,” a highly anticipated drama series based on the acclaimed novel, written and executive produced by Soo Hugh.

