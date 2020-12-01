Apple releases new Pro Display XDR Calibrator in Display Firmware 4.2.30 update

For the the Pro Display XDR, Apple today released a new Display Firmware 4.2.30 update which introduces a new Pro Display XDR Calibrator for in-field recalibration.

With Retina 6K resolution, gorgeous color and extreme brightness and contrast ratio, Pro Display XDR is the world’s best pro display.
The Apple Pro Display XDR is the first 32-inch Retina 6K display ever. Up to 1600 nits of brightness. An astonishing 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and superwide viewing angle. Over a billion colors presented with exceptional accuracy. And dynamic range that transforms the professional workflow.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Alongside the new calibration tool, Apple has provided a support document that walks users through calibrating the Pro Display XDR. There’s a walkthrough for measuring the display, fine tuning the calibration through Displays preferences, and using the in-field recalibration.

In-field recalibrations allow the Pro Display XDR to be tuned to a third-party spectroradiometer through the feature added in the firmware update. These calibrations require the new firmware, macOS Catalina 10.15.6, and a supported spectroradiometer.

MacDailyNews Note: Now, with Apple’s new Pro Display XDR Calibrator, if your workflow requires custom calibration, you’re all set as the tool can fine-tune the calibration of your Pro Display XDR or recalibrate it for a workflow tuned to a third-party spectroradiometer.

