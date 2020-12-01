Apple releases new Pro Display XDR Calibrator in Display Firmware 4.2.30 update

For the the Pro Display XDR, Apple today released a new Display Firmware 4.2.30 update which introduces a new Pro Display XDR Calibrator for in-field recalibration.

The Apple Pro Display XDR is the first 32-inch Retina 6K display ever. Up to 1600 nits of brightness. An astonishing 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and superwide viewing angle. Over a billion colors presented with exceptional accuracy. And dynamic range that transforms the professional workflow.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Alongside the new calibration tool, Apple has provided a support document that walks users through calibrating the Pro Display XDR. There’s a walkthrough for measuring the display, fine tuning the calibration through Displays preferences, and using the in-field recalibration. In-field recalibrations allow the Pro Display XDR to be tuned to a third-party spectroradiometer through the feature added in the firmware update. These calibrations require the new firmware, macOS Catalina 10.15.6, and a supported spectroradiometer.

MacDailyNews Note: Now, with Apple’s new Pro Display XDR Calibrator, if your workflow requires custom calibration, you’re all set as the tool can fine-tune the calibration of your Pro Display XDR or recalibrate it for a workflow tuned to a third-party spectroradiometer.