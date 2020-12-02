Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger, now available to order, conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

Greg Kumparak for TechCrunch:

The MagSafe Duo just appeared on Apple’s own store and, with delivery estimates as soon as this week, it looks like they’re shipping them immediately. TechCrunch Editor-In-Chief Matthew Panzarino gave the charger a spin a few weeks ago, calling it “useful, but expensive and underwhelming,” while noting that it feels like something that should cost around $70 rather than $129.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s a beautiful, foldable unit that’s not only great for travelers, but it also allows your Apple Watch to lay flat or stand on its side for alarm clock use and, with Apple’s 30W USB-C Power Adapter, it’s powerful, too!

Apple’s recommended power adapters (sold separately):

• 20W USB-C Power Adapter for faster wireless charging up to 11W

• 27W or higher USB-C Power Adapter for faster wireless charging up to 14W

For iPhone-only charging, Apple’s $39 MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger. For the single MagSafe Charger, Apple recommends the 20W USB-C Power Adapter ($19, sold separately).