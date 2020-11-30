M1 Mac mini quickly launches Apple to No.1 in Japan desktop PC market

Just two weeks after the M1 Mac mini’s launch, the diminutive desktop computer has propelled Apple to the No.1 spot in the Japan desktop PC market.

Mac mini is Apple’s most versatile computer, and now with M1, it packs a staggering amount of performance and incredible new features in such a compact design. M1 brings an 8-core CPU with up to 3x faster performance than the previous generation, dramatically accelerating demanding workloads, from compiling a million lines of code to building enormous multitrack music projects. An 8-core GPU delivers up to a massive 6x increase in graphics performance, allowing Mac mini to tackle performance-intensive tasks like complex 3D rendering with ease. ML workloads also take a quantum leap forward with up to 15x faster performance over the previous generation. And when compared to the best-selling Windows desktop in its price range, the Mac mini is just one-tenth the size, yet delivers up to 5x faster performance.

When compared to the previous generation, the M1-powered Mac mini can:

• Compile code in Xcode up to 3x faster.

• Play a graphics-intensive game like “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” with up to 4x higher frame rates.

• Render a complex timeline in Final Cut Pro up to 6x faster.

• Take music production to new levels by using up to 3x as many real-time plug-ins in Logic Pro.

• Magically increase the resolution of a photo in Pixelmator Pro up to 15x faster.

• Utilize ML frameworks like TensorFlow or Create ML, now accelerated by the M1 chip.

Mac mini also features an advanced thermal design to sustain its breakthrough performance while staying cool and quiet, support for up to two displays including Apple’s Pro Display XDR in full 6K resolution, and Wi-Fi 6 for faster wireless performance and the Secure Enclave in M1 for best-in-class security.

With M1 and Big Sur, Mac mini represents a massive shift in what an ultrasmall desktop can do. Far more versatile and far more capable than ever, Mac mini is now available for just $699, $100 less than the previous-generation quad-core model.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

That’s according to new data from Japanese analysis firm BCN Retail, which aggregated the sales data of mass retailers and online stores in the country. In the period between August 1 and November 3, Apple held a 15% share of the desktop PC market in Japan and was fighting for third place with Lenovo. With the launch of the first Apple Silicon Mac mini on November 17, BCN Retail tracked a surge in Apple computer sales that resulted in the Cupertino tech giant taking the number one spot by sales volume. BCN Retail reports that Apple now has 27.1% of the market, increasing 14.4% percentage points in a single week.

MacDailyNews Take: Only Apple can make a product like the M1 Mac mini, M1 MacBook Air, and M1 MacBook Pro. Apple now has a crystal clear lead that the generic PC assemblers cannot hope to overcome given their business models. We expect changes like this seen in Japan to happen in many other countries around the world as people are educated about the vast performance improvements these new M1 Macs offer!