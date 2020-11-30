Apple hires prominent venture capitalist Josh Elman for App Store role

Apple has hired a former venture capitalist at Greylock Partners, Josh Elman, who led early investments in Discord and the forerunner to TikTok, to work on Apple’s App Store.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

Elman’s role will focus on app discovery for customers, he said in a statement Monday. He’ll step back from investing and the corporate boards that he serves on, which includes the communications app Discord and the blogging site Medium.

Until last year, Elman was the vice president of product at Robinhood Markets Inc., the wildly popular stock-trading app. His experience identifying and investing in apps that later became hits could help Apple better promote software in its app store, which generated almost $54 billion in revenue for the company in fiscal 2020.