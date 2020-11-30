Nearly half of U.S. Apple Retail Stores have switched to Express storefronts

Amidst COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, Apple Stores are continuing to adapt to a unique holiday shopping season. Following the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping weekend, 9to5Mac reports that nearly half of all Apple Stores in the U.S. have added Express storefronts.
Express storefronts are a temporary way for Apple to efficiently serve customers in regions where in-store sales and support are unsafe due to local COVID-19 conditions. Apple SVP Deirdre O’Brien noted ahead of the iPhone 12 launch that 50 locations worldwide would add Express storefronts by the end of October.
Worsening infection rates throughout fall have compelled the company to gradually retrofit 125 of its 270 stores in the US alone as of November 30.
Twelve Express locations have temporarily reclosed entirely.
MacDailyNews Take: Check out the list of Apple Express Storefronts in the U.S. here.
All I know is that going to an Apple store right now is next to useless—at least in our location.
No inventory,
You can’t look at inventory if they do happen to have it,
They put you in a holding pen while you’re waiting to be helped.
They go psychotic if you take off your mask in their outdoor cattle stall, even if no one is around.
For now, don’t expect to drop by an Apple store to browse the merchandise.
Just order online and stay home.
Regrettably, that is true. What was incredibly useful about the Apple store was that you could launch apps and see what ACTUALLY HAPPENED. You could find out before buying if a given work flow was actually realistic – not just technically possible. That will come back in a few months, I hope.
useless is more useful than my experience at the christiana mall store. while standing in front of the store and using that location as my preferred store it kept telling me inventory for a store in maryland. if this is going to go on for a while they need a few geniuses out front providing app assistance. the security guards are the less than stellar personalities and have one line they keep repeating over and over