Nearly half of U.S. Apple Retail Stores have switched to Express storefronts

Amidst COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, Apple Stores are continuing to adapt to a unique holiday shopping season. Following the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping weekend, 9to5Mac reports that nearly half of all Apple Stores in the U.S. have added Express storefronts.

Michael Steeber for 9to5Mac:

Express storefronts are a temporary way for Apple to efficiently serve customers in regions where in-store sales and support are unsafe due to local COVID-19 conditions. Apple SVP Deirdre O’Brien noted ahead of the iPhone 12 launch that 50 locations worldwide would add Express storefronts by the end of October. Worsening infection rates throughout fall have compelled the company to gradually retrofit 125 of its 270 stores in the US alone as of November 30. Twelve Express locations have temporarily reclosed entirely.

MacDailyNews Take: Check out the list of Apple Express Storefronts in the U.S. here.